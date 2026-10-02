Blinkit widened its lead in India’s quick-commerce market in the second quarter of FY27, with its weekly active users rising 13.1% quarter-on-quarter, faster than the 9.6% growth recorded in the previous quarter. Swiggy Instamart also accelerated, while Zepto and BigBasket saw weaker additions, according to CLSA’s latest analysis based on Sensor Tower data.

Blinkit’s average weekly active users reached 36 million in the quarter, and its year-on-year addition of users was 2 million higher than the combined addition of the next five quick-commerce players. CLSA said the latest data points to a continued widening of Blinkit’s gap over competitors, although weekly active users do not always translate directly into orders or transacting users.

Blinkit gains pace as quick-commerce competition intensifies

Blinkit’s weekly active users grew 13.1% quarter-on-quarter in 2QFY27, compared with 9.6% in the previous quarter. Instamart’s standalone app also grew 13%, against 8% in the preceding quarter.

CLSA’s quarterly data shows Blinkit adding more users sequentially than its major quick-commerce peers. The firm also noted that the week-on-week trend was broadly flat across the quick-commerce sector.

Quick-commerce platform Quarter-on-quarter change in average weekly active users, latest four weeks Year-on-year change Blinkit +14% +52% BigBasket +15% +46% JioMart -15% -22% DMart Ready -5% -16% Swiggy Instamart +23% Not stated

The latest four-week data is separate from the quarterly 13.1% growth reported for Blinkit and should be read as a shorter-term measure of user activity. CLSA also cautioned that weekly active users do not always have a linear relationship with orders or transacting users.

Blinkit’s user base reaches 36 million

Blinkit’s average weekly active users stood at 36 million in 2QFY27, according to CLSA’s quarterly data.

The research house said Blinkit’s absolute year-on-year addition of weekly active users during the quarter was 2 million higher than the combined addition from the next five players. The charts on pages 2 and 3 of the report show Blinkit maintaining the largest user base among the quick-commerce platforms tracked by CLSA, with its quarterly additions accelerating faster than peers.

Blinkit’s lead is also visible in downloads. CLSA said Blinkit led the quick-commerce platforms in downloads, while its share of iOS users increased from 41% in March 2026 to 46% in the latest week covered by the report.

Blinkit vs Zepto vs Instamart: User engagement remains important

CLSA’s data shows Blinkit ahead of the other major quick-commerce platforms on weekly active users, with Zepto retaining the second-largest base among the standalone quick-commerce apps tracked.

Blinkit also has the highest ratio of weekly active users to downloads among the platforms covered. In the latest data, Blinkit had about 243.3 million cumulative downloads and 36.6 million weekly active users, giving it a 15% weekly-active-user-to-download ratio. Zepto had 171.9 million downloads and 23.4 million weekly active users, with a 14% ratio.

ALSO READ 5 Fundamentally Strong Stocks Trading Below Historical Valuations

Platform Downloads, million Weekly active users, million WAU-to-download ratio Blinkit 243.3 36.6 15% Zepto 171.9 23.4 14% BigBasket 170.1 12.1 7% JioMart 133.7 9.5 6% DMart Ready 44.6 3.4 8% Instamart 91.8 7.6 8%

CLSA noted that Instamart is not directly comparable with the standalone quick-commerce apps because Swiggy’s Super app also offers quick-commerce services.

Blinkit’s lead over rivals continues to widen

The gap between Blinkit and its closest competitors has continued to increase, according to CLSA’s weekly active user data.

The research house’s charts show Blinkit’s weekly active user base moving further ahead of Zepto and Instamart through 2025 and 2026. On the year-to-date measure, Blinkit had added about 8.5 million weekly active users, compared with 2.2 million for Zepto and 2.2 million for BigBasket, while Instamart had declined by 0.3 million on the same measure.

The trend gives Blinkit a larger base from which to add users, while competitors are operating at significantly smaller weekly active user levels.

Instamart keeps pace on quarterly user growth

Swiggy Instamart recorded 13% quarter-on-quarter growth in weekly active users in 2QFY27, up from 8% in the previous quarter.

CLSA’s four-week data showed Instamart with 23% quarter-on-quarter growth, the highest among the quick-commerce platforms in that particular period. BigBasket was at 15% and Blinkit at 14%, while JioMart and DMart Ready declined.

However, CLSA cautioned that Instamart’s standalone app is not fully comparable with the other platforms because Swiggy’s Super app includes quick-commerce users.

Food delivery: Swiggy adds users while Domino’s growth accelerates

The CLSA report also tracks user trends across food delivery platforms.

Domino’s weekly active users grew 22% year-on-year in 2QFY27, compared with 17% in the previous quarter. Zomato’s growth was 13%, down from 17%, while Swiggy’s main app recorded 7% growth, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Swiggy’s Super app added 0.9 million weekly active users week-on-week, compared with 0.6 million for Zomato and a decline of 0.4 million for Domino’s.

Food delivery platform Year-on-year WAU growth in 2QFY27 Domino’s 22% Zomato 13% Swiggy 7%

CLSA said Toing’s average weekly active users for the quarter were 1.5 million below Domino’s. Its weekly active users were equivalent to 24% of Zomato’s and 20% of Swiggy’s based on restated data. Toing’s downloads for the quarter to date stood at 19.1 million, compared with 15.7 million for Zomato and 12.8 million for Swiggy.

Toing gains ground with 39.4 million downloads year to date

Toing has also seen a sharp rise in downloads. CLSA said the platform had recorded 39.4 million downloads year to date.

Its weekly active user base remains below the larger food-delivery platforms, but the download numbers show a rapid build-up in app adoption during the period covered by the report.

CLSA also noted that Swiggy’s Super app includes quick commerce, making direct comparison with Zomato and Domino’s less precise because those platforms do not offer quick commerce through the same app.

Flipkart gains momentum in ecommerce

Outside quick commerce, Flipkart recorded strong user growth in the latest period.

Its weekly active users increased 7% quarter-on-quarter and 15% year-on-year. Meesho grew 10% quarter-on-quarter and 14% year-on-year, while Amazon’s weekly active users increased 3% quarter-on-quarter and were flat year-on-year.

The latest four-week data showed Flipkart adding 9.9 million weekly active users week-on-week, compared with a 2.9 million addition for Amazon and a decline of 4.4 million for Meesho.

For the quarter to date, Amazon, Flipkart and Meesho added 3.9 million, 17.4 million and 20.1 million weekly active users, respectively.

Beauty platforms: Purplle continues to gain users

The beauty category remained relatively stable among the three major platforms tracked by CLSA, but Purplle recorded stronger recent user additions.

Purplle added 1 million weekly active users week-on-week, compared with 0.4 million for Nykaa and 0.1 million for Tira. CLSA said Purplle led Nykaa on all three weekly active user measures tracked in its analysis, although Nykaa continued to have the largest user base.

On the year-on-year measure, Nykaa added 1.35 million weekly active users, compared with 1.45 million combined for Purplle and Tira.

Event booking: District reaches 63% of BookMyShow’s user base

The report also tracks online event-booking platforms.

District’s weekly active user base has expanded rapidly and reached 63% of BookMyShow’s size in the latest week covered by CLSA. The platform’s user base has risen substantially from its levels in early 2025, according to the chart on page 16.

Blinkit remains the standout in quick commerce

CLSA’s September 30 analysis shows Blinkit continuing to add users at a faster quarterly pace while maintaining a sizeable lead in absolute weekly active users. Instamart has also accelerated, while the latest four-week numbers show BigBasket gaining users and JioMart and DMart Ready losing ground.

The broader consumer data points to different growth patterns across online categories. Flipkart has strengthened its position in ecommerce, Purplle is adding users faster than Nykaa and Tira on recent measures, while food delivery remains led by the larger Zomato and Swiggy platforms despite rising activity from newer entrants such as Toing.

Disclaimer: This article is based on CLSA’s India Consumer sector outlook, including weekly active user data sourced from Sensor Tower and CLSA’s analysis. Weekly active users are a measure of app activity and do not necessarily translate directly into orders, transacting users, revenue or profitability. The report itself cautions that these measures do not always have a linear relationship with orders or transacting users, and that Swiggy’s Super app is not directly comparable with standalone quick-commerce or food-delivery applications because it combines multiple services. The figures and assessments cited in this article represent CLSA’s analysis at the time of publication and may change as user behaviour, competitive activity and platform adoption develop. The article does not constitute investment advice, a solicitation, an offer to buy or sell securities, or a recommendation to act on any particular research view. Readers should consider their own financial circumstances, investment objectives, risk tolerance and time horizon and seek advice from a qualified financial adviser before making any investment decision.