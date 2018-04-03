NIRF India ranking 2018: IISc Bangalore retains top spot, IIM Ahmedabad emerges #1 among management colleges; see full list

NIRF India ranking 2018 released today.

NIRF India ranking 2018: The Union Human Resource and Development minister Prakash Javadekar along with Minister of state HRD Satya Pal Singh today announced the India Rankings 2018 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Along with the India Ranking, the Union Minister will also release the report Higher Educational Institutions. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018 are released every year in order to rank the varsities in the country on the basis of a set criterion for different fields and courses. While these rankings are released every year, the ministry in 2018 has introduced three new categories- medical, architecture and law.

The other categories include – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Pharmacy and Management. The colleges are ranked on the basis of the quality education provided by them, research and professional practices, learning and resources, outreach and inclusivity, graduation outcomes and perception. In the year 2017, a total of 2995 educational institutions were a part of the India Rankings 2017. These educational institutions included both public and private ones. In 2017, IISc Bangalore was ranked the top university as well as the overall best institute.

This year’s rankings are as follows-

Top 3 Institutions (overall):

1. IISc, Bangalore

2. IIT Madras

3. IIT Bombay

Top three institutions (university category):

1. IISc, Bangalore

2. JNU

3. BHU

Top 3 (colleges category):

1. Miranda House

2. St. Stephen’s College

3. Bishop Heber College

Top 3 (management) colleges:

1. IIM-Ahmedabad

2. IIM-Bangalore

3. IIM-Calcutta

Top 3 (engineering) colleges:

1. IIT, Madras

2. IIT, Bombay

3. IIT, Delhi

Top 3 (pharmacy) colleges:

1. NIPER, Mohali

2. Jamia Hamdard, Delhi

3. Panjab University

Top 3 (law) colleges:

1. NLU, Bangalore

2. NLU, Delhi

3. NALSAR

Top 3 (architecture) colleges:

1. IIT Kharagpur

2. IIT Roorkee

3. SPA, Delhi

Top 3 (medical) colleges:

1. AIIMS, Delhi

2. PGIMER

3. Christian Medical College

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry has made participation by public institutions in the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) mandatory from next year. This was announced by HRD minister Prakash Javadekar today. He said, “And, those public institutions which will not take part in it will face fund cut.” He was addressing a gathering in Delhi to announce the names of best institutions under the NIRF. This is the third edition of the ranking. Participation in the ranking framework was earlier optional.