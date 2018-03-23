India lags in investment in research compared to other industrialised nations, corporate sector must do more: Pranab Mukherjee

The former president Pranab Mukherjee was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Indian chapter of UK-based nation-wide higher education rating system – QS I-GAUGE.

University administrators must keep in mind that quality is of primary importance in the education sector, former President Pranab Mukherjee said, highlighting the issue of brain drain of innovative and creative minds from the country and the need for training and educating the youth of the nation. He further said that the corporate sector should take up the responsibility of nurturing these minds by investing in research. The former president was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Indian chapter of UK-based nation-wide higher education rating system – QS I-GAUGE on Wednesday.

Mukherjee said that the corporate sector, in particular, must emphasise on research and spending on research. According to the former President, the investment in research in our country is much less compared to any other industrialised nation. He said that until people develop an innovative and creative mind, India cannot be great. And this would not come automatically, but needs to be nurtured for which the responsibility lies with the society itself, former President said.

The former President further said that the youth of the country stand to lose on their valiue in the job market if they are not properly trained and educated. He also warned against the scenario with an abundance of unskilled people in the nation and said that if the sector fails to utilise the huge forces, it will create an explosive situation in the country.

The QS I-GAUGE ratings have been modelled after the QS Stars international rating but adopted to capture the reality of the dynamic Indian higher education sector. The QS I-GAUGE rating will provide a unique 360-degree perspective of Indian institutions for higher learning.

Besides, Pranab Mukherjee, NAAC Chairman Virander Chauhan was also present at the event. They also accorded QS I-GAUGE Diamond, Gold and Silver certificates to many universities. These included Banasthali Vidyapith University, Vellore Institute of Technology, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Manav Rachna University and MIT College of Engineering among others.