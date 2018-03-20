Another exam paper leaked? Punjab education board cancels class 12 mathematics exam, new date out

Following the alleged leak of the class 12 maths question paper, the Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) cancelled the examination.

On Tuesday, another shocking report of exam cancellation came in from the state of Punjab. Following the alleged leak of the class 12 maths question paper, the Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) cancelled the examination. The exam was expected to happen today. However, the board was swift enough to reschedule the exam. The class 12 maths exam will now take place on March 31 at 2 pm.

The class 12 examination started on February 28 and was expected to continue till March 24. The new set of question papers were mailed to district authorities. Along with the mail, there was an instruction which read that if the packets received earlier than the due date then it shall not be opened.

Earlier today, PSEB had issued a warning to the respective district education officers (DEOs) to go ahead and print new question papers. These question papers were expected to be distributed among students. At the exam centres, teachers were asked to get hold of the new question papers. However, later the board decided to cancel the paper.

This year as many as 3,58,545 students had registered for the class 10 examinations. Meanwhile, a total of 3,18,834 for the plus-two exam. As many as 80,000 students had to re-appear in both the classes. Punjab School Education Board secretary Hargunjit Kaur said that the exam has been cancelled. Kaur said, “Yes, we have cancelled the exam.”

Breaking: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 12 mathematics paper leaked; new question papers sent to district authorities on mail with an instruction that packets received earlier should not be opened. Scheduled for 2 pm today; now may start at 3 #PSEB @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/nzxMSLlbV9 — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) March 20, 2018

Meanwhile, the question paper of the history exam of Maharashtra class 10 have also allegedly leaked and went viral an hour before the test began. The incident was reported from a school in Kalyan where the examination authorities were tipped off about the paper leak when the paper was being distributed among the students. Read more.

On Monday, another leak about a question paper was reported from the state of Telangana. The allegedly leaked English paper-I of Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination leak went viral on Monday moments after the examination began across various centres in the state. Read more.