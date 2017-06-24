Smart City Mission gets another 30 cities, proposed investment of Rs 57,393 cr

Minister for urban development and housing & urban poverty alleviation M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday announced a list of 30 cities selected under the Smart Cities Mission, which takes the total number of cities under the mission to 90.(Reuters)

Minister for urban development and housing & urban poverty alleviation M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday announced a list of 30 cities selected under the Smart Cities Mission, which takes the total number of cities under the mission to 90. Naidu said these 30 cities proposed a total investment of Rs57,393 crore under respective smart city plans. This includes Rs46,879 crore for ensuring core infrastructure in the areas identified by citizens for area-based development and Rs10,514 crore for technology-based solutions for improving governance, service delivery and utilisation of infrastructure. With this, the total investment approved under the smart city plans of 90 cities has gone up to Rs1,91,155 crore. The minister said 45 cities contested for 40 available smart city slots but only 30 were selected to ensure workable plans. “Of the 30 cities announced today, 26 of them have proposed affordable housing projects that would benefit the urban poor, 26 cities will be taking up school and hospital projects, 29 will be taking up redesign and redevelopment of roads,” Naidu said.

You May Also Like To Watch:



Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has topped the list in this round of selection of smart cities. Next is Naya Raipur in Chhattisgarh followed by Rajkot in Gujarat, Patna and Muzaffarpur in Bihar have also made it to the list. The minister said 20 cities will be contesting for the remaining 10 slots under the smart city mission. These include Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Biharsharif (Bihar), Diu (Daman & Diu), Silvassa (Dadra and Nager Haveli), Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Navi Mumbai, Greater Mumbai and Amaravati (Maharashtra), Imphal (Manipur), Shillong (Meghalaya), Dindigul and Erode(Tamil Nadu), Bidhannagar, Durgapur and Haldia (West Bengal), Meerut, Rai Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Sharanpur and Rampur (UP). The MOUD also launched the Livability Index. About 60 cities of over 1 million population will be covered under liveability index. As many as 79 indicators have been combined to arrive at the City Liveability index. Weightage has been given to different parameters — governance, health, safety, open spaces, he said. The first ranking will be released in 2018.