Modi government clears construction of 5.45 lakh houses under flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The ministry of housing and urban affairs has approved the construction of 5.45 lakh more affordable houses under its flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), with an investment of Rs 31,003 crore, a government release said. The central assistance for the same will be Rs 8,107 crore. The approval was given at the 29th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee, it said, adding that the total homes sanctioned under PMAY(U) has now gone up to over 36 lakh. Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned over 1.42 lakh houses in 31 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 9,919 crore. Uttar Pradesh got 1,20,645 houses in 282 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 5,076 crore. Karnataka has been sanctioned 1,18,646 affordable houses in 65 cities with an investment of Rs 6,870 crore. Madhya Pradesh has been sanctioned 1,00,341 houses in 165 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 4,232 crore, while Jharkhand got 30,486 houses in 31 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 3,837 crore. Chhattisgarh has been sanctioned 29,703 houses in 124 cities and towns with an investment of `911 crore. Arunachal Pradesh has been sanctioned 2,822 houses in six cities with an investment of Rs 157 crore. The approval accorded was for the construction of 2,68,017 new houses under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) component of PMAY(U). As many as 1,09,904 have been approved in Karnataka, 1,18,485 new houses in Andhra Pradesh, 18,598 in Uttar Pradesh, 10,008 in Madhya Pradesh, and 6,289 in Jharkhand under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component, the release said. In Uttar Pradesh, 1,02,047 houses, in Madhya Pradesh 90,333, 23,962 in Andhra Pradesh, 10,408 in Jharkhand, and 8,742 in Karnataka will be built under BLC, under which an eligible beneficiary is assisted to build a house on the land owned by him/her. Launched on June 25, 2015, the aim of PMAY is to address the gap in housing demand and supply in urban areas in respect of economically weaker sections, and low and middle income groups, to help meet the target of ‘Housing for All’ by 2022, with an aim to provide a decent pucca home.