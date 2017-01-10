Largest sea bridge in India, Rs 17,750 cr Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project now at final bidding stage

The project has been divided into three packages and 17 companies are being evaluated for the first package.

Thirty-one companies, including engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group, have qualified for the final stage of bidding — or the request for proposal (RFP) stage — for the R17,750-crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project. At 22 km, MTHL, to be built over the Thane creek, will be the country’s longest sea bridge. Of the 22 km stretch, 16.5 km will be over the sea.

A senior Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official told FE the land for the project has already been handed over to it on the south side of the project by the Mumbai Port Trust. However, at Chirle village at Navi Mumbai, where approximately 138 hectares are required, there have been some encroachments. “These are in the final stages of getting cleared and we believe we should be getting the land soon,” the official said.

The MTHL project, which was first conceived in 2004, has seen its cost escalate from about R4,500 crore in 2005 to R17,500 crore. However, the toll for passenger cars is expected to remain between R175 and R220 as was envisaged in 2012. Commercial vehicles may be asked to pay R800 one way. Approximately 80% of the project is being funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency and the rest will be funded by MMRDA.

An RFP document refers to the final stage of a project’s proposal and is floated subsequent to the request for qualification (RFQ). Those who are selected after the RFP are awarded the contract.

The project has been divided into three packages and 17 companies are being evaluated for the first package.

These are AFCONS Infrastructure, FLUOR Australia and Shapoorji Pallonji and Company who have bid in a consortium; IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) and SP Singla Constructions have bid jointly, as well as L&T, which has bid jointly with Japan’s IHI Infrastructure Systems; Tata Projects has also bid jointly with Korea’s Daewoo Engineering and Construction; Gayatri Projects has partnered with China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group; Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has teamed up with SK Engineering and Construction; ITD Cementation has bid as part of a consortium along with Simplex Infrastructures, Italian Thai Development Public Company and Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Company.

These same sets of companies are also being evaluated for the second package of the project except for ITNL and SP Singla Constructions, whose places have been taken by IL&FS Engineering and Construction in partnership with Ranjit Buildcon.

For the third package, J Kumar Infraprojects, L&T, Simplex Infrastructures, Navayuga Engineering, NCC and SP Singla are bidding alone while ITD Cementation is partnering with Thakur Infra Projects and JM Mhatre Infra. Ranjit Buildcon has teamed up with Royal Infraengineering while ITNL and IL&FS Engineering are together. Gayatri Projects is with China Railway, as in the first package, while SOMA Enterprise has partnered with China Harbour Engineering. HCC is with SK Engineering while JMC Projects and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group have also bid jointly. AFCONS has bid as part of the same consortium from the first package while Spanish firms Obrascon Huarte Lain and Constructora De Proyectos Viales de Mexico have also put in a joint bid.

The last date for submission of bids is April 5, following which the nodal authority for the project, MMRDA, will take 15-20 days to select the winning bids and award the contract.