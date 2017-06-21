Employment data: Arvind Panagariya led task force may suggest change in reporting

The report is likely to be submitted during this week. (Reuters)

The task force headed by Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya, which was formed by the Prime Minister Office (PMO) to come up with solutions to ensure timely and reliable employment data for policy-making, is likely to flag the need for a better co-ordination among ministries and a change in the present system of data reporting in its final recommendations. The report is likely to be submitted during this week.

Sources said while assessing the existing data source, the committee finds lack of co-ordination among the ministries is largely responsible for the prevailing gap in the system, which could be plugged with better integration and co-ordination of the data collection system.

“There is also a need to improve the data collection and reporting system. Data reporting should be frequent. There is also a need to put in place a mechanism which will remove duplications for arriving at the actual scenario. All these will be there as the task force submits its recommendations on improving the employment data in the current week itself,” one source said.

Illustrating this, the official said the Labour Bureau’s quarterly report only covers eight sectors and the sample size there is also very small. It covers those enterprises which employ over 10 people, but 98.5% of the enterprises in the country have less than 10 employees. The task force might suggest enlarging the scope of the survey in a much wider way.

Similarly, the purview of the Annual Survey of Industries, carried out annually by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation, should be broadened to include the services sector as well and not confined to the organised manufacturing sector alone. “The task force is in the final stages of preparing its report. It will suggest ways to make data reporting strong, authentic and reliable,” another official said.

The PMO had directed the task force to complete the task expeditiously so that policies on employment can be formulated on the basis on credible data. India suffers from a lack of reliable, timely data on employment which has made it difficult for policy makers and independent observers to assess the extent of employment generation at different points of time.