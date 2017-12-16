Confederation of All India Traders demands deferring of e-way Bill from Feb to April 1

CAIT though welcomes the decision but it should be implemented from April 1, the association said in a statement. (Website)

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) today demanded postponement of e-way bill for inter-state transfer of goods from February to April 1. CAIT though welcomes the decision but it should be implemented from April 1, the association said in a statement. The all-powerful GST Council today decided to implement the e-way bill mechanism throughout the country by June 1 after reviewing the readiness of the IT network.

On the other hand, as an alternative to e-way Bill, it pitched for introduction of a Quick Response (QR) code which should be printed on each invoice of every trader and the validity of the goods or services can be authenticated by the QR code by scanning the code of an invoice. It will protect traders from harassment since it will be self generated, CAIT said.

It further said that imposition of intra State e-way bill will be counter productive for smooth transactions of goods and services. “In local sales many times goods moved for sample purposes or even return on excess quantity or on other quality issues. How the intra state e-way bill will be generated for such frequent supplies,” it said.