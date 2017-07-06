CGST won’t apply on items not registered under trademark law

However, if these items are packaged in ‘unit container’ that carries a registered brand name, it will attract 5% GST.

Doubts are being raised as to the meaning of a registered brand name, the finance ministry said in a statement. It added that the extant law clearly defined “registered brand name” as a brand name or trade name, which is registered under the Trade Marks Act, 1999.

“Thus, unless the brand name or trade name is actually on the register of trademarks and is in force under the Trade Marks Act, 1999, the GST rate of 5% will not be applicable on the supply of such goods,” the finance ministry said.