To cater to the growing number of rail passengers travelling on the Jharkhand-Delhi route, Indian Railways has decided to continue the special train service between Ranchi and Anand Vihar Terminal for a longer period. The train has been witnessing strong demand from passengers, following which the Railway has extended its operation.

The Ranchi-Anand Vihar Terminal Special will now continue to run through September. The service will operate on its scheduled days, with eight services planned in each direction.

Here is the complete Ranchi-Anand Vihar special train schedule, including timings, route and key stoppages.

Ranchi-Anand Vihar special train: Schedule, route, timings

Sl. No. Train no. From – To Freq. Earlier Notified Up-to Extended period Total no. of Extended trips 1 02877 Ranchi – Anand Vihar Terminal Sat 25.07.2026 08.08.2026 to 26.09.2026 08 2 02878 Anand Vihar Terminal – Ranchi Sun 26.07.2026 09.08.2026 to 27.09.2026 08

The special train between Ranchi and Anand Vihar Terminal (Train number 02877) will run every Saturday till September 26, 2026. The train will depart from Ranchi at 5:40 pm and arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal at 6 pm the following day.

Similarly, the train in the return direction, Anand Vihar Terminal–Ranchi Special (Train number 02878), will run every Sunday till September 27, 2026. It will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 7:30 pm and reach Ranchi at 6:35 pm the following day.

Key stoppages along the route

The special train will halt at several key stations along the Ranchi–Anand Vihar route, including Ranchi, Lohardaga, Tori, Latehar, Daltonganj, Garhwa Road Jn., Muhammadganj, Japla, Nabinagar Road, Dehri-on-Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Chunar Jn., Mirzapur, Subedarganj, Govindpuri, Tundla Jn., Ghaziabad Jn. and Anand Vihar Terminal.

More travel options for passengers along the route

The special service will give passengers travelling between Jharkhand and Delhi-NCR another option, while also serving those boarding at key stations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Passengers from places such as Lohardaga, Daltonganj, Garhwa Road, Sasaram, Mirzapur and Ghaziabad can also use the train for their journey.

With regular services on Saturdays from Ranchi and Sundays from Anand Vihar Terminal, the train offers passengers greater flexibility when planning their travel