KEC International‘s current order book and L1 position stood at more than Rs 40,000 crore as of Q1FY27. More than 60% of this position comes from the T&D business.

The infrastructure EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) major’s YTD (year to date) order intake stood at Rs 6,303 crore across transmission and distribution, civil, renewables, cables & conductors, and transportation businesses.

The company also has a tender pipeline exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore.

KEC expects stronger execution, financial performance ahead

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said its order book, tender pipeline and opportunities in domestic and international markets provide a strong growth outlook.

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“With supply chains gradually normalising, labour availability improving, an Order Book and L1 position of over Rs. 40,000 crore, a robust tender pipeline exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore, and strong opportunities across both domestic and international markets, we remain confident of delivering stronger execution and improved financial performance in the coming quarters,” Kejriwal said.

KEC International Q1FY27- Key highlights

KEC International reported a 41% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net profit to Rs 73 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 125 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenues stayed flat at Rs 5,024 crore Q1FY27 against Rs 5,023 crore in Q1FY26. Net debt has been reduced by more than Rs 150 crore to Rs 6,568 crore as on June 30.

“We delivered a resilient performance for the quarter by maintaining revenues, strengthening our order book, reducing debt and building a healthy growth pipeline, despite a challenging operating environment,” Kejriwal said.

He further said that the company’s performance could have been better but for the continued geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East, labour shortages and calibrated execution of water projects due to delayed payments.

T&D remains the biggest growth driver

The T&D business remained the biggest contributor to KEC International’s order book. The company secured around Rs 3,600 crore of orders during the quarter across India, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

KEC also secured its first transmission line order for the evacuation of power to a data centre from a private developer. The company said its T&D order book and L1 position stood at more than Rs 25,000 crore.

Revenue from the T&D business segment rose 2% year-on-year to Rs 3,217 crore. “Momentum continues in India T&D market with accelerating investments in HVDC to evacuate renewable power and strengthen the national grid,” the company said in its investor presentation.

The company also expects rising power demand, grid expansion, renewable energy integration and grid modernisation to drive a multi-year opportunity in the T&D market.

KEC also expects the rapid expansion of AI-led data centres to create new opportunities for both its T&D and Civil businesses.

KEC Civil order book crosses Rs 10,000 crore

The Civil business reported order intake and L1 position of more than Rs 1,400 crore during the quarter. The company also expanded its presence in the automobile and residential building segments by securing orders from new clients.

Its Civil order book and L1 position stood at more than Rs 10,000 crore.

In Renewables, KEC secured new orders worth around Rs 800 crore across the wind and solar segments. The company is currently executing solar and wind projects with a cumulative capacity of more than 600 MW.

The company also said around 1 GW of solar projects for IRCON Pavagada and NTPC Bhadla have been commissioned and are operating at their rated capacity.

Cables and conductors revenue jumps 57%

The Cables & Conductors business was among the strongest performers during the quarter. Revenue rose 57% YoY to Rs 601 crore.

KEC said order inflows remained steady. Production of elastomeric cables is expected to start in Q2 FY27, followed by the commissioning of its E-Beam plant in Q3FY27.

KEC wins Rs 250 crore signalling orders

The Transportation business remained under pressure, with revenue declining 45% YoY to Rs 259 crore.

KEC secured more than Rs 250 crore of orders in the Automatic Block Signalling segment. It continues to bid for opportunities in TCAS (Kavach), technologically enabled metro projects and tunnel ventilation.

The company said it remains focused on completing its ongoing transportation projects.

About KEC

KEC International, a flagship company of the RPG Group, is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. Its businesses include Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. The company has a presence in more than 110 countries.

KEC International share price

The share price of KEC International opened at Rs 460.00 on Tuesday, down 3.26% from the previous day’s close. KEC International shares fell 20.94% in last three month. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stocks has declined 37.81%.