By KC Bansal

India is set to grow the world first gene-edited rice this winter for seed multiplication. This will help build seed stocks for farm adoption in subsequent seasons and in the long run, contribute to a smaller environmental footprint by improving productivity & reducing pressure on natural resources, writes KC Bansal

l What is the significance of this development?

THE PLANTING OF Pusa DST Rice 1 in the upcoming Rabi season will enable large-scale seed multiplication of this gene-edited variety for sowing during the 2027 Kharif season. It will also help build seed stocks so that sufficient properly labelled seeds are available for widespread adoption by farmers in subsequent seasons. Pusa DST Rice 1, developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, has high tolerance to salinity and alkalinity for both coastal and inland regions, and offers a yield advantage of 10-30% under these stress conditions.

On-farm demonstrations can also be undertaken during the Rabi season beginning in December 2026 using the available seeds in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, as well as Puducherry, where the parent variety MTU-1010 is widely cultivated and well-adapted to the climate and soil in these regions.

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Overall, this development is expected to contribute to a smaller environmental footprint by improving productivity, reducing pressure on natural resources, and promoting more sustainable agriculture.

l What is genome-editing technology?

GENOME EDITING IS a modern plant breeding technique that enables precise, targeted changes in a plant’s own, native genes to improve desirable traits such as higher yield, resistance to pests and diseases, tolerance to drought or salinity, and enhanced nutritional quality. Unlike conventional genetic engineering tools, which are used for developing GM crops, genome editing allows specific and precise alterations like deletion and insertion, or replacement of targeted DNA letters in the identified native gene or genes.

Unlike GM crops, which permanently carry foreign DNA, the final crop variety developed through genome editing remains indistinguishable from a conventionally bred variety.

Also, the technology permits crop improvement while retaining the favourable characteristics of already bred, well-adapted popular varieties, thereby accelerating sustainable agriculture and food security.

l Are other countries using this technology?

AROUND 60 COUNTRIES are engaged in using genome-editing tools in about 70 plant species for introducing relevant traits such as increased plant yields, improved food and feed quality, herbicide tolerance, resistance to diseases, drought, and high temperature stresses. The top ten countries, based on the number of genome-editing applications are China, United States, South Korea, Japan, France, United Kingdom, Germany, India, Italy and Australia.

Genome-edited crops that have been commercialised globally are high-oleic soyabean and pungency-free mustard greens in the US, tomato with increased gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) content and high-starch maize in Japan.

Genome-edited crops that are approved or in the pipeline include: precision-bred potato resistant to late blight and potato Y and leafroll viruses in the UK, citrus rootstock resistant to citrus greening disease in the US, and canola-quality mustard with reduced seed glucosinolate, high yielding aromatic and disease resistant rice, and banana enriched with beta-carotene in India.

l How will the new rice varieties help raise yields?

IN MAY 2025, India had developed the world’s first two genome-edited rice varieties — Pusa DST Rice 1 and DRR Rice 100 (Kamala)— based on the widely cultivated MTU-1010 and Samba Mahsuri varieties, respectively. While Pusa DST Rice 1 offers substantial increased productivity under salinity and alkalinity stresses, DRR Rice 100 (Kamala) developed by Hyderabad based ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research produces significantly higher number of grains per panicle, 19 % higher yield and matures 20-25 days earlier than the parent variety.

DRR Rice 100, owing to its shorter duration will save both water and fertilisers, and also escape high temperature stress seen during the Rabi season in the southern states. This feature, combined with its earliness will not only help in mitigating the climate change but will also help the farmers prepare the land well for the next crop.

Collectively, the two varieties can ensure 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and save about 7,500 million cubic metres of irrigation water usage.

l Where and when will these be grown?

BOTH THE GENE-EDITED rice varieties have been identified for cultivation in Zone VII, comprising Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. Initially, the two varieties are expected to be cultivated aross 1 lakh hectare during the 2027 Kharif season. However, following the completion of IP clearance and large-scale seed multiplication, the area under cultivation is expected to increase to over 6 million hectare, corresponding to the area traditionally occupied by their parental varieties, that is, MTU-1010 and BPT 5204 (Samba Mahsuri), in Zone VII.

The writer is former director, National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (ICAR), Pusa, New Delhi