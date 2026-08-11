Under US President Donald Trump’s leadership, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is introducing an interim final rule (IFR) that would allow US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to make electronic filing, or e-filing, mandatory for certain immigration benefit forms in the country. The forthcoming mandate, detailed in a Federal Register notice published this week, will affect Green Card applicants, US citizenship requests, and other immigration benefit hopefuls.

US immigration officials on transitioning to e-filing applications

On Monday (US time), USCIS shared an official statement on its website stating: “Under this IFR, USCIS may require future filings of any immigration form that has been available for e-filing for at least 180 days to be submitted online. USCIS will notify the public on its website at least 60 days before requiring e-filing of a form. Filers must use an online account to submit an immigration form to USCIS, either by completing the form online or by uploading a PDF of the completed form and related evidence.”

US authorities further highlighted that the major e-driven revamp to the application system was triggered by the need to strengthen national security in the US. With the initiative in place, the US Department of the Treasury’s reliance on physical lockbox services will be eliminated, accelerating the shift to electronic fee payments.

The transition will inevitably make it easier to receive, store, and access data than with paper forms. USCIS foregrounded that e-filing will enhance fraud detection, streamline identity management and improve national security screening, as it will promote faster data access while simultaneously reducing errors, incomplete submissions and application decision times.

With the Interim Final Rule slated for formal publication on August 11, 2026, public comments for DHS’ consideration will be open until October 13, 2026. Although an IFR takes effect immediately after publication, an agency may solicit comment on it, and potentially replace or change the rule as a result of the public comment.

More details regarding how many immigration applications may be impacted by the transition are awaited.

Adam Klein, a former senior DHS official who worked on developing electronic immigration forms, told Newsweek that e-filing gives the US government more structured data, improving “accuracy, fraud detection, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and speed of decision-making.”

He added, “This rule is more significant than simply USCIS going digital…There is a legitimate efficiency and national-security case for mandatory electronic filing. There is also a legitimate access question.”

More to know about e-filing of immigration applications

Despite the announcement about the e-filing mandate, USCIS data already shows that electronic filing is not an uncommon practice. 44% of all forms submitted to the agency were filed electronically in the past fiscal year.

As detailed by immigration law firm Tafapolsky and Smith LLP, 22 forms have already been available for e-filing for at least 180 days. These include Forms I-90 (Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card), N-400 (Application for Naturalization), I-539 (Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status), I-130 (Petition for Alien Relative), I-765 (Application for Employment Authorization), I-131 (Application for Travel Documents, Parole Documents, and Arrival/Departure Records), and certain I-129 (Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker) forms, which, in turn, include those seeking H-1B status.

Alongside the implementation of the mandatory e-filing process, the rule also creates room for a waiver process for people who fail to file online. “Waivers are granted at USCIS’ discretion for undue hardship,” the federal agency states online.

A $25 fee has been proposed for the waiver request. This, however, can be waived for some applicants under existing humanitarian constraints. According to DHS, approximately 249,000 people seek waivers annually.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalised guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

