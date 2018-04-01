Jammu and Kashmir encounters: Big setback to Hizbul Mujahideen, LeT! 11 terrorists killed; top points

The strikes were carried out as counter-insurgency operations in three different areas in South Kashmir in which three Army jawans and two civilians were also killed. (File Photo: PTI)

Indian forces on Sunday unleashed a fierce attack on terrorist groups operating in the Valley. In separate operations, the Army, police and CRPF, gunned down 11 terrorists. The strikes were carried out as counter-insurgency operations in three different areas in South Kashmir in which three Army jawans and two civilians were also killed.

Briefing media about the operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief S P Vaid said this was one of the biggest counter-offensives in recent times against terror groups operating in the Kashmir Valley. The officials added that operations dealt a severe blow to militant groups such as the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashker-e-Taiba.

As per the officials, three army jawans were also martyred during the operation at Kachdooru in Shopian.

Earlier, addressing a press conference at Victor Force headquarters at Awantipura, Corps Commander of XV Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhatt, said the encounters were one of the “biggest” operations in recent times. He added that the death of Lt Umar Fayaz, who was brutally killed in Shopian last year, had been avenged.

“Among the militants killed are Ishfaq Malik and Rayees Thokar. They were responsible for his (Fayaz) death,” Bhatt said.

Speaking on the ongoing operations at Kachedoora, Bhatt said that there was information about the presence of four to five militants. He added that the clear picture will be available only after the debris is cleared.

In Shopian, one civilian death was reported from Draggad, while the other was reported from Kachudoora.

Officials also informed media that a violence broke out at the Kachedoora encounter site in which 25 civilians received pellet injuries. Also, six others suffered bullet injuries. As per the DGP, seven militants killed in the Draggad encounter were locals and their bodies were claimed by respective families.