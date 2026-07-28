Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India reported an 11% year-on-year rise in retail sales to a record 1,665 units in the first quarter of FY27, driven by sustained demand for its flagship Range Rover and Defender models. Wholesale dispatches during the quarter increased 4% to 1,694 units.

The company’s core SUV portfolio comprising the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender contributed more than 85% of total retail sales during the April-June quarter, with the Defender retaining its position as JLR India’s highest-selling model.

The performance comes amid a broader push to capitalise on opportunities created by the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). During the quarter, JLR reduced prices of the Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV following the implementation of the trade pact, which lowered import duties on eligible British-built vehicles.

The price revisions have resulted in a sharp rise in customer enquiries for the high-performance SV variants and higher demand for bespoke customisation options across both models.

“The first quarter performance was driven by sustained demand for the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender. The India-UK FTA presents an opportunity to expand the reach of our specialised SV products and bespoke offerings, while our strong product pipeline positions us well for the rest of FY27,” said Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India.

The India business has outperformed the company’s global trend during the quarter. JLR’s worldwide sales declined 9.2% year-on-year in Q1FY27 as the automaker grappled with disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and supply constraints following a fire at a key component supplier earlier in the quarter.

Despite the global headwinds, robust demand for JLR’s premium SUV range and improving traction for its exclusive SV portfolio helped the Indian arm deliver another record quarterly retail performance, underscoring the resilience of the domestic luxury vehicle market.