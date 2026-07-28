Larsen & Toubro group reported its consolidated net profit for Q1FY27 at Rs 4,123 crore, rising 14% from Rs 3,617 crore reported in the year-ago period. However, sequentially its profit fell 22% from Rs 5,326 crore reported in the preceding March quarter.

The Mumbai-based conglomerate’s revenue from operations expanded 7% year-on-year for the April-June quarter at Rs 67,942 crore in comparison to Rs 63,679 crore reported in the same quarter last year. However, sequentially, it witnessed a sharp decline of 18% from Rs 82,762 crore.

The company said its topline increased YoY, driven by progress across its several business verticals. The conglomerate’s international revenue stood at Rs 34,993 crore, contributing to 51% of its total revenue for the quarter. Last year during the same period, international revenue was 52% of the total revenue.

L&T: EBITDA falls 3% YoY

On the operational front. L&T’s EBITDA for the first quarter of the financial year 2027 stood at Rs 6,116 crore, falling 3% YoY from Rs 6,318 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Its EBITDA margin also saw a contraction of 90 basis points to 9% from 9.9% reported in Q1FY26.

The firm’s total expenses for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 63,396 crore, jumping 7% from Rs 59,176 crore reported in the April-June quarter of 2026. On a sequential basis, expenses were up 16% from Rs 75,999 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

As of June 30, 2026, L&T’s consolidated order book stood at Rd 7,78,954 crore, reflecting a rise of 5% from March 2026. International orders constituted 52% of the overall order book.

“The financial year has commenced against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties. The Company has managed to maintain momentum by rotating its focus across sectors and geographies while maintaining robust cash flows. The performance for the quarter reflects our portfolio resilience,” said S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro.

L&T share price

L&T’s stock ended Tuesday’s trade on NSE flat at Rs 3,832. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen by 9%, while over the past six months it has inched up by 1%.