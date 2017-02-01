Union Budget 2017: On behalf of 128 million old people across India Agewell Foundation thanks FM Arun Jaitley

Himanshu Rath, Chairman of Agewell Foundation. (Representative pic)

Agewell Foundation on behalf of 128 million Old People across India thanks the Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley for positive provisions in the 2017 Budget announcement.

The proposal for health linked smart card is a very useful initiative for Old People and will empower them in the most positive manner. Himanshu Rath, Chairman of Agewell Foundation while expressing gratitude to the government for their positive considerations says “How the government will arrange for the medical tests of 128 million Old People is going to be a big challenge.

You may also like to watch this video:

It is yet to be clarified as to who is going to pay for the cost of these tests. Will the government make arrangements for FREE medical check ups or the individual Old Person will have to pay for it ? More over is our medical system equipped to manage 128 million + medical check ups in a short span of time ?”

The proposal of 8% interest rate for deposits made by Old People is again welcome but has a very limited reach and scope. Himanshu Rath says “All survey’s suggest that in India currently only 35% of the population of Old People have financial resources ( either earned / saved / invested or inherited well ) remaining more than 65% Old People have very limited or no financial means. The proposal for 8% interest rate will be useful only for those who have the funds to deposit and earn interest.”