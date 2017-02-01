Union Budget 2017: FM Arun Jaitley said, ‘National Testing agency to conduct higher education exams, freeing CBSE’

FM Arun Jaitley. Source: PTI

Union Budget 2017: While taking about education sector during the presentation of Budget 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that a National Testing agency will conduct all the higher education examinations (like JEE, NEET, etc) for students who have cleared or are in their last year of 10+2 this will in turn free the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other agencies and will give them time to focus on their main issues. FM also said, “For the youth, I propose introduction of a system of measuring annual learning. Emphasis will be given to science education in schools. 100 skill centres will be made across India. Creativity and innovative ideas will be promoted. 3479 educationally backwards blocks will be given focus. Swayam platform will be launched with atleast 350 online courses and it will be made available through DTH.