Passengers heading from Mumbai to different parts of Maharashtra will have additional train options this weekend, with Central Railway announcing six one-way special services for Nagpur, Kolhapur, Amravati and Solapur.

Sharing the announcement on its official X handle, Central Railway stated, “More connections, More convenience. More journeys.” It also added that the six one-way special trains will interlink Mumbai with Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati and Kolhapur.

The trains will run on September 27 and 28, 2026. Four services will commence from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), whereas two will leave from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

Bookings for Train Nos. 01119, 01109, 01111, 01115, 01117 and 01107 opens on September 26 at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) locations and through the IRCTC website.

Mumbai-Nagpur special trains

Central Railway will operate two one-way special trains from CSMT to Nagpur. Train No. 01119 will depart from CSMT at 11:30 am on September 27 and will reach Nagpur at 3 am the next day. Train No. 01109 will leave CSMT at 12:25 am on September 28 and will arrive in Nagpur at 3:32 pm the same day.

Both the trains will have stoppage at Dadar, Kalyan, Thane, Jalgaon, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Malkapur, Shegaon, Dhamangaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera and Wardha.

CSMT-Amravati special on September 27

Train No. 01107 will leave CSMT at 3:30 pm on September 27 and will arrive at Amravati at 5:20 am the following day. It will halt at Dadar, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Jalgaon, Malkapur, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Manmad, Murtizapur, Akola and Badnera.

CSMT-Kolhapur special on September 28

For passengers travelling towards Kolhapur, Train No. 01111 will depart from CSMT at 11: 30 am on September 28 and reach Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus at 10:40 pm the same day.

The train will stop at Dadar, Lonavala, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, Lonand, Jejuri, Sangli, Satara, Kirloskarwadi, Miraj, Karad and Hatkanangale.

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Two LTT-Solapur specials

Two-one way special trains will be offering services from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Solapur. Train No. 01115 will leave LTT at 9:30 pm on September 28 and reach Solapur at 6:30 am the next day.

Train No. 01117 will leave LTT at 9:30 pm on September 28 and will reach Solapur at 6:30 am the next day. Both services will have stoppages at Thane, Lonavala, Panvel, Daund and Kurduvadi.

What will be the coach composition?

All six trains will consist of two AC-3 Tier coaches, 12 Sleeper Class coaches, six General Second Class coaches and two Second Seating-cum-Guard’s brake vans, as per the Central Railway post.

How to book tickets

Central Railway stated that bookings for all six one-way special trains will commence on September 26 at PRS locations and through the IRCTC website. Passengers can also use the RailOne app for booking tickets, whereas tickets for unreserved coaches at normal charges can be booked through the UTS system.

For all detailed timings at the halts, Central Railway has urged passengers to check the Indian Railways enquiry platform or download the NTES app.