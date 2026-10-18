DLF, the country’s largest property developer , is looking to launch projects in Mumbai and Gurugram in the second half of the financial year.

The company is looking to launch the next phase of Mumbai project during the current quarter and it’s Gurugram project later, Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer of DLF in a earnings call on Saturday.

First phase of of its Mumbai project The Westpark in Andheri West area was sold out in 2025, which generated sales bookings of over ₹2,300 crore.

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Ohri said their upcoming Gurugram launch will be a luxury project and at par with recent luxury launches. Its luxury senior living project, The Aureva, in Gurugram, also saw a sellout recently.

The company’ revenues dropped 23% in Q2FY27 and profits rose 10% during September quarter of the financial year.

The company recorded new sales bookings of ₹3,800 crore during the quarter.

“The first quarter was relatively a quiet period from a presale standpoint. and hopefully in the next two quarters, we should have a couple of more launches, which apart from the continuing sales of Dahlias, ” said Ashok Tyagi – managing director and chief executive officer, DLF.

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Tyagi said they are focusing on the three key drivers of the business, which are strong pre-sales of the identified products, strong cash and margin generation, and a continuously sustained and strong growth of the rental business .