Discussed cut in income tax rate with PM Narendra Modi, says NITI Aayog’s Arvind Panagariya

NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after being asked to invest more on tourism by the experts, agreed that sector need more funding, ANI reported. Panagariya added that experts, gathered for discussion in meet named “Economic Policy – The Road Ahead”, suggested steps as how to double the farm income by 2022. The experts also suggested the steps for shift towards High Value Agriculture Products. “In the interactive session we also discussed about digital payments for farmers,” Panagariya said. Speaking on budget related issues, the NITI Aayog vice chairman said: “There was discussion on how to bring down the tax rate.”

As per ANI, the participants which included politicians and noted economists, shared their views on various economic themes such as agriculture, skill development and job creation, data driven policy, taxation and tariff related matters, education, digital technology, housing, tourism, banking, governance reform, and future steps for growth.

ANI reported that meet saw participation of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh, Panagariya, and senior officers from the Union Government and NITI Aayog. It was also attended by economists and experts including Prof. Pravin Krishna, Prof Sukhpal Singh, Prof Vijay Paul Sharma, Dr. N.K. Singh, Vivek Dehejia, Pramath Sinha, Sumit Bose, Neelkanth Mishra, Surjit Bhalla, Dr. Pulak Ghosh, Dr. Govinda Rao, Madhav Chavan, and T.N. Ninan.