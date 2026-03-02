As the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran continues to deal multiple shockers, a video of a fighter jet crashing down in Kuwait went viral on social media on Monday, March 2. According to CNN’s geolocation confirmation, the crash happened near a US air base in the Middle East country.

It captured visuals of the jet catching flames mid-air, ultimately falling in a tailspin out of the sky. As the fighter jet hit the ground, a dark plume of smoke could be seen rising up. The incident is said to have taken place within 10 kilometres of the US Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait, as per CNN.

Iran claims US fighter jet crash

The country’s state-affiliated media has since amplified claims of a US fighter jet crashing over Kuwait amid the ongoing Iran-US clashes. Iranian outlets like Press TV posted a video of what it claimed to be a “US F-15 fighter jet” spiralling out of the sky.

Other Kuwait videos show fighter jet pilot ejecting safely

Yet another video geolocated by CNN to near Kuwait’s Al Jahra showed what appeared to be a pilot safely reaching the ground after having used their parachute. A bystander can be heard saying in the video: “Look, it’s a person!”

A third clip shared on social media appeared to show a US F-15 fighter jet pilot who was reportedly impacted by the crash. He successfully ejected from the aircraft before it hit the ground. A group of Kuwaitis were seen looking after the man, as per video re-posted by several accounts online.

The US news outlet’s analysis indicated that the twin-engine fighter was consistent with an F-15E or F/A-18. The latter is also operated by Kuwait. US have yet to officially confirm the details of the development.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence has since confirmed, “a number of US military aircraft” crashed in the country, adding that all crew members had survived.

US Embassy in Kuwait issues security alerts for Americans

Shortly before the jet crash news broke out, Reuters had relied on a witness account suggesting that smoke was seen rising near the US embassy in Kuwait. Firefighters and ambulances were reportedly spotted in the area.

Around the same time as the fighter jet crash, the US Embassy in Kuwait urged Americans in the Middle East country to take cover and stay safe. In an official tweet, the US Department of State Consular Affairs issued a security alert for Kuwait, saying, “There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait.”

Advising people not to come to the embassy, the embassy urged US citizens in Kuwait to “take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside.” Meanwhile, US Embassy personnel are sheltering in place.

The post also stated, “Actions to take: – If you hear a loud explosion, or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover. – If in a home or building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings. – If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands. – Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represents a significant risk. – After the attack, stay away from any debris, and monitor major news outlets for official guidance.”