An escalating verbal dispute had fatal consequences inside a Manhattan deli in New York City late Saturday night (US time). 28-year-old deli worker, Abdul Saleh, was shot dead in front of his family-owned business, Sal’s Deli and Grocery on Avenue B and East 13th Street in the East Village, after a quarrel between the victim and a 28-year-old man spilled out of the store.

According to local US reports citing police sources, Saleh was shot in the stomach. Having just returned back from Yemen, where his family lives, Abdul had previously voiced worries about surging violence in delis.

One of his Saleh’s friends told ABC7NY that the deli worker facetimed his daughter about “half hour to 45 minutes before that happened.”

New York City deli shooting: What happened?

The New York Police Department revealed that reports of gunfire emerged from outside Sal’s Deli and Grocery in Alphabet City around 11:40 pm. Upon responding to the call, police found two 28-year-old men shot in the torso.

Both men were rushed to Bellevue Hospital. While Saleh succumbed to his injuries, the second person was listed in stable condition. His identity, though reportedly known to authorities, hasn’t been announced to the public yet.

AMNY’s report suggested that the surviving man is being investigated as a suspect. No arrests had been at the time of writing.

Manhattan deli worker once spoke out against NYC bodega attacks

“Always something happens and no one really cares,” Saleh said at one point, according to ABC7NY. Referring to such brutal incidents he had seen on social media, he added, “People got shot and killed and somebody gets robbed and police they come three, four hours late,” he added.

Last year, former NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced $1.6 million would be reserved for Silentshield technology, which is the name of the panic buttons he sought to deploy as a safety tool for about 500 bodegas around New York City.

Saleh had welcomed the program at the time, saying, “People get shot, killed — sometimes you get robbed an the police never respond quick, come three or four hours late,” as quoted by ABC News’ local New York division (Eyewitness News).

Eyewitnesses, community speaks out in favour of beloved deli worker

Describing the incident, an acquaintance, Rex Hughes, said, “What I heard was a pop, pop, pop. What I saw was my friend dying on the corner. I didn’t see the situation that occurred until I saw the videotape. It was just an argument that started in the bodega, and then it made its way outside. Unfortunately, my dear friend, he’s one of the funniest and most gentle and sweet souls,” according to CBS News.

Many community members continued stopping in front of Sal’s Deli & Grocery on Sunday, despite the store being shut that day, to pay their respects at a growing makeshift memorial, according to Our Town Downtown (OurTownNY.com).

One of Saleh’s fellow neighbourhood residents, Jack Lugo, told the outlet that the dispute between the deli worker and the presumed suspect spilled out across the street after starting inside the store. Lugo noted that the other man shot Abdul with a gun in his possession. Thereafter, Abdul fell on the street.

Meanwhile, the other man, who was also injured during the chaotic development, tied to flee the scene. However, he only made it as far as Pop’s Pizza in the neighbourhood, which is a half block away.

This is a developing news.