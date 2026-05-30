US-Israel war in Iran LIVE updates: Hegseth warns US has enough weapons to restart war; Iran rejects Trump’s potential deal claims
US-Israel war in Iran LIVE: US President Donald Trump and Tehran continue to contradict each other's statements regarding a potential agreement about reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Friday's White House Situation Room meeting also ended without a firm decision in place.
US President Donald Trump announced Friday that he would be making a “final determination” on a potential peace deal with Iran. Even long after the 2-hour Situation Room meeting, the White House refrained from sharing any positive developments.
While Trump continued to warn Iran that a potential agreement must see the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the destruction of Iran’s highly enriched uranium, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei contradicted the claims.
In response to Trump’s repeated warnings, Baghaei told TV, “Tehran has said goodbye to the language of ‘must’ 47 years ago… We make our own decisions based on the interests and rights of the Iranian nation.” He also insisted that while both the US and Iran were exchanging messages, an “understanding has not been finalised.”
Despite a much-awaited resolution following the key White House meeting, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a Singapore event that the US has enough weapons to restart the war against Iran if necessary.
Meanwhile, a White House official told CBS News, “President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon.”
Pakistani Foreign Minister and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 29 following top Pakistan officials’ recent visit to Iran. The country continues to play mediator between Washington and Tehran.
Amid hopes of the Strait of Hormuz’s reopening, Brent oil price posted biggest monthly loss in six years. The international oil benchmark fell over 19% in May, its worst month since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic closed economies.
In a joint statement issued this week, the leaders of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the International Energy Agency said there could be “increasing risks for fuel security, market conditions, and broader economic resilience” if shipping flow through the Strait of Hormuz don’t return to normal.
“Productive” talks were held between Israel and Lebanon military officials in Washington this week. Despite the US hailing the discussions aiming for a ceasefire, attacks on either side continued over the weekend.
Live Updates
12:49 (IST) 30 May 2026
Global economic bodies' warning if Hormuz Strait doesn't open
The leaders of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the International Energy Agency issued a joint statement following a meeting on Thursday.
"If shipping flows do not return to normal, continued rapid depletion of global oil inventories ahead of peak summer oil demand in the Northern Hemisphere would present increasing risks for fuel security, market conditions, and broader economic resilience," they said.
12:47 (IST) 30 May 2026
US sanctions 'fraud network' allegedly posing as small businesses to buy tech
The US Treasury Department hit several Iranian people and companies accused of impersonating US-based small businesses with sanctions. The Iranian firm called Sorena Hushmand Samaneh has been accused of defrauding "dozens of U.S. information technology companies, resellers, and vendors out of millions of dollars."
"The Iranian military's brazen efforts to target and deceive American businesses demonstrate just how far the regime is willing to go to support its malign activities," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. "Treasury will continue to use all available authorities to cut off the Iranian regime's access to the global financial system."