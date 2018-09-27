Unicef, Microsoft to empower refugee children

Unicef has launched a partnership with Microsoft to tackle the education crisis impacting children and young people affected by conflict and natural disasters, providing them with protection services.

The two along with the University of Cambridge, are developing a ‘learning passport’ — a digital platform that will facilitate learning opportunities for children and young people within and across borders, Unicef said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The learning passport would be tested and piloted in countries hosting refugees, migrants and internally displaced persons.

“Conflicts and natural disasters have disrupted learning opportunities and the quality of education for 75 million children and young people, many of whom have migrated across borders or been forcibly displaced,” said Henrietta Fore, Unicef Executive Director.

At present, many education systems in countries hosting refugees are struggling to acknowledge and recognise what refugees, migrant children and young people have already learned in school.

“This partnership is focused on creating scalable learning solutions to help millions of displaced and refugee children gain the skills they need to thrive,” noted Brad Smith, Microsoft President.

Microsoft and Unicef would also develop new innovations to protect children and young people affected by emergencies.