The vital Strait of Hormuz, brought to a standstill by the ongoing war, has since also emerged as the key to solving it. With the focus strategically shifting away from Iran’s nuclear power to its authority over the crucial maritime chokepoint, the biggest question still remains: Is the shipping waterway still open?

Originally, US President Donald Trump, Iran and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire during which “safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces.” As the deal itself hinged upon the full reopening of the strait, Iran ended up halting the passage of oil tankers through the waterway, further disrupting global oil supply. The swift U-turn was prompted by Israel’s continued strikes in Lebanon, according to the Fars news agency.

At the same time, ship-tracking service MarineTraffic also indicated that at least two vessels were allowed to pass through the strait in the hours since the US-Iran ceasefire deal was announced on Tuesday night (US time). Consequently, uncertainty and confusion took centre stage as several other updates tied to the Strait emerged on the horizon.

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Here’s what we know.

Strait of Hormuz Reality Check: Latest updates