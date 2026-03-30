US President Donald Trump has said he would like to take control of Iran’s oil resources, even suggesting the possible capture of Kharg Island, a key export hub. His remarks come at a time when the United States is sending additional troops to the Middle East amid a widening conflict.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump said his preferred approach would be to secure Iran’s oil, drawing a comparison to the US stance in Venezuela, where Washington has indicated long-term control over the oil sector following the removal of Nicolas Maduro earlier this year.

“To be honest with you, my favorite thing is to take the oil in Iran but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people,” Trump said.

Trump’s plans for Kharg Island

At the centre of the rising tensions is Kharg Island, the main gateway for Iran’s oil shipments. Any move to capture or disrupt it, would sharply escalate the situation, and risk deeper US involvement in a long and expensive conflict with Iran.

“I don’t think they have any defence. We could take it very easily,” Trump told FT suggesting that capturing the Kharg Island is one of the several options being considered, while also indicating, that the US troops would have to “be there for a while.”

He also claimed that Iran’s defences on the island are weak, saying it could be taken with relative ease. However, military experts warn that such an operation would be risky, potentially increasing US casualties and extending the duration and cost of the conflict, according to FT.

The report says that Pentagon has ordered the deployment of around 10,000 troops specialised in seizing and holding territory. Roughly 3,500 troops, including about 2,200 Marines, reached the region on Friday. An additional 2,200 Marines are en route, alongside thousands of soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division.

Trump says talks between US-Iran continue via Pakistani ’emissaries’

Despite strong remarks about targeting Iran’s energy sector, Trump in the interview said that indirect negotiations with Iran are ongoing through intermediaries from Pakistan. He has set an April 6 deadline for Iran to agree to terms to end the war, warning of further strikes if no deal is reached.

When asked about a possible ceasefire that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply, Trump did not provide clear details but suggested an agreement could be reached quickly.

Trump also claimed that Iran had allowed Pakistan-flagged oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture. According to him, the number of such tankers has increased from 10 to 20, although this could not be independently verified by FT.

He said the move was approved by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a senior figure in Iran’s leadership. “Remember I said they’re giving me a present? And everyone said: ‘What’s the present? Bullshit.’ When they heard about that they kept their mouth shut and the negotiations are going very well,” Trump said.

Trump planning to extract nearly 1000 pounds of uranium from Iran in

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Trump is looking at a possible military operation to remove nearly 1,000 pounds of uranium from Iran. The report cited officials saying that the operation would be difficult and dangerous but no final decision has been taken yet.

Trump is still thinking about the risks to American soldiers, but he is open to the plan as it could help stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

At the same time, Trump has asked his team to push Iran to give up the uranium as part of any deal to end the conflict. People familiar with the matter told WSJ that he has made it clear in private talks that Iran should not be allowed to keep the material. If talks fail, he has also discussed the option of taking it by force.

Pentagon preparing options?

The White House said the military is getting ready for different scenarios. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Pentagon’s role is to prepare options for the President, but that does not mean a decision has been made. The Pentagon and US Central Command did not comment on the reports, WSJ reported.

Trump on Iran’s leadership change

Trump further claimed that Iran had effectively undergone a leadership shift following the deaths of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials during the conflict.

He also said that Mojtaba Khamenei, believed to be a key successor figure, may be dead or seriously injured, adding that there has been no recent communication from him. “The son is either dead or in extremely bad shape. We’ve not heard from him at all. He’s gone,” Trump said.

Trump described the current Iranian leadership as a different group that is more professional, suggesting this could influence the course of ongoing negotiations. “The people we’re dealing with are a totally different group of people. [They] are very professional,” he said.