Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: US Navy Secretary fired; Tehran warns Strait of Hormuz won’t reopen until naval siege ends, Brent crude jumps above $101/bbl
Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Iran seized cargo ships near the Strait of Hormuz, deepening tensions despite Trump extending the ceasefire. Tehran says the waterway will not reopen until the US ends its naval blockade. Brent crude surged above $101 as markets reacted. Washington downplayed the ship seizures, while fresh clashes in Lebanon and pressure on Iraq added to widening regional uncertainty.
Iran currently has “no plans” to negotiate with the US on Friday, per Tasnim. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said there is “no time frame” for the ongoing tensions with Iran. He also dismissed claims that domestic politics are shaping his decisions, suggesting that the administration wants flexibility in handling the crisis without being tied to deadlines or election-related pressure.
Iran-US war latest news: Here’s what is happening on April 23
Iran seized two cargo ships near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday despite the recently extended US-Iran cease-fire. The White House played down the ship seizures, saying the vessels were neither American nor Israeli.
Iran reportedly justified the seizures by claiming the ships violated newly imposed transit rules in the strait.
Iran’s chief negotiator said reopening the Strait of Hormuz is “impossible” under current conditions, blaming the ongoing US blockade and “Zionist warmongering on all fronts.”
As of April 23, 2026, Brent crude oil is trading at approximately $101.81 per barrel.
According to the White House, Trump remains satisfied with the ongoing pressure campaign against Iran and has not imposed any firm deadline for Tehran to respond.
The US Senate is set to vote again on limiting presidential war powers regarding Iran.
Iranians continue to flee worsening economic conditions, with some crossing into Turkey.
On Tuesday, Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire while also pledging to continue the US blockade on Iranian ports.
Brent Crude
WTI Crude
Natural Gas
S&P 500
Nasdaq
Dow Jones
$101.91 (+3.43%)
$92.96 (+3.67%)
$2.762 (+1.63%)
7,137.90 (+1.05%)
24,657.57 (+1.64%)
49,490.03 (+0.69%)
Live Updates
06:30 (IST) 23 Apr 2026
Oil prices edge lower
Oil prices were marginally lower on Thursday after big gains in the previous session amid the stalled peace talks between Iran and the United States, and as both nations maintained restrictions on the flow of trade through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures fell 15 cents to $101.76 a barrel, after settling above $100 for the first time in more than two weeks on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 14 cents to $92.82.
Both benchmarks closed more than $3 higher on Wednesday after larger-than-expected gasoline and distillate stock draws in the US, and over the lack of progress on peace talks.
06:24 (IST) 23 Apr 2026
Pentagon says it will take months to clear mines in the Strait of Hormuz: Report
According to an AP report, the Pentagon told lawmakers this week it will likely take six months to clear the mines set in the Strait. Officials from the Department of Defense delivered the information during a classified briefing at the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.
06:13 (IST) 23 Apr 2026
Iran attacks 3 ships in the Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s semiofficial news agencies are reporting that the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has attacked a third ship on Wednesday in the Strait of Hormuz, throwing into question efforts to end the war. Nour News, Fars and Mehr all reported the attack by the Guard on a vessel called the Euphoria. They said the vessel had become “stranded” on the Iranian coast, without elaborating. The Guard has seized the other two ships that were attacked, Iranian state television separately reported.
05:57 (IST) 23 Apr 2026
US Senate to vote again on war powers resolution
For the fifth time, the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on a measure aimed at limiting Trump’s ability to continue military action against Iran without congressional approval. Under existing law, the 60-day window expires on May 1.
The vote underscores growing domestic pressure in Washington over executive war powers and America’s role in the conflict.
05:45 (IST) 23 Apr 2026
US Navy Secretary fired amid Iran war
US Navy Secretary John Phelan was abruptly removed from his job after months of tension with top Pentagon leaders, especially Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Deputy Defence Secretary Stephen Feinberg. The Pentagon said he was leaving immediately but gave no clear reason. Reports say disagreements over management style, staffing choices, and the Navy’s troubled shipbuilding plans played a major role.
05:25 (IST) 23 Apr 2026
Third cargo ship may also have come under fire
Several Iranian outlets earlier reported that a third cargo ship, Euphoria, was also fired upon. Tracking data showed the vessel stopping several times and changing course sharply while passing through the strait.
This indicates the disruption may have been wider than initially reported. Even the possibility of multiple attacks can intensify fears among shipping operators and traders.
05:25 (IST) 23 Apr 2026
Greek vessel reportedly suffered major damage
Greece’s foreign minister said one of the seized vessels, Epaminondas, had suffered “extremely wide damage.” Ship-tracking data later showed both vessels anchored roughly eight miles off the Iranian coast.
If confirmed, the damage could trigger diplomatic fallout involving Greece and the European Union. It may also raise insurance costs and security concerns for commercial vessels in the region.
05:25 (IST) 23 Apr 2026
Iran cites new transit rules for targeting vessels
Iranian media claimed the two vessels — MSC Francesca and Greek-owned Epaminondas — were intercepted because they failed to follow Tehran’s newly introduced transit rules for crossing the strait. These reportedly include permits and pre-approved routes.
This signals Iran is attempting to assert tighter control over one of the world’s busiest shipping chokepoints. Such unilateral rules could create more uncertainty for international shipping companies.
05:24 (IST) 23 Apr 2026
Cease-fire remains in place despite maritime action
The White House signaled that Iran’s actions were not being treated as a direct breach of the cease-fire. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the ships involved were neither American nor Israeli, indicating Washington may be trying to keep diplomacy alive despite provocations.
Her remarks suggest the Trump administration is prioritising continued negotiations over immediate escalation. It also shows both sides may be trying to test limits without collapsing the fragile truce.
05:24 (IST) 23 Apr 2026
Iran seizes two cargo ships near Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps reportedly captured two cargo vessels on Wednesday near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The move has raised fresh concerns just a day after President Donald Trump announced an extension of the cease-fire between the United States and Iran.
The seizures suggest that while official talks may continue, tensions on the ground remain high.