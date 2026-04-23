06:30 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

Oil prices were marginally lower on Thursday after big gains in the previous session amid the stalled peace talks between Iran and the United States, and as both nations maintained restrictions on the flow of trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures fell 15 cents to $101.76 a barrel, ⁠after ​settling above $100 for the first time in more than two weeks on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 14 cents to $92.82.

Both benchmarks closed more than $3 higher on Wednesday after larger-than-expected gasoline and distillate stock draws in the US, and over the lack of progress on peace talks.