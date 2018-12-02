G20 Summit: Chinese President Xi Jinping, US counterpart Donald Trump meet in Buenos Aires

By: | Updated: December 2, 2018 6:27 AM

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump, met here on Saturday for the first time this year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, US counterpart Donald Trump meet in Buenos Aires

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump, met here on Saturday for the first time this year. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 13th summit of the Group of 20 (G20), Xinhua news agency reported.

The two leaders agreed to meet bilaterally during the G-20 Summit in a telephone conversation held at the invitation of Trump at the beginning of last month.

Xi said during the conversation that both he and Trump have good visions for a healthy and stable development of the China-US relations as well as expanding economic and trade cooperation, and they should make efforts to realise the wishes.

