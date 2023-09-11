scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Erodgan supports permanent UNSC membership for India, says Turkey would be ‘proud’ to have India there

“A country like India being there on the UN Security Council, we would be proud. But as you know, the world is bigger than, larger than five,” Erodgan said at the Summit.

Written by FE Online
Turkey supports India, Turkey India, Erodgan G20 Summit, Turkey G20 Summit, Erodgan supports permanent UNSC membership for India
PM Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting with the President of Türkiye, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in New Delhi on September 10, 2023. (PIB)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday backed India’s bid for a permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He said that the world is larger than the five countries of the US, UK, France, China and Russia that are currently the permanent members.

At the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Erodgan called India as Turkey’s greatest trade partner in South Asia, adding there is great potential for both the nations in the field of economy.

“A country like India being there on the UN Security Council, we would be proud. But as you know, the world is bigger than, larger than five,” he said at the Summit. He added that when he says the world is larger than the five nations, he means that its not only about the US, UK, France, China and Russia, but that the permanent members should work on a rotational system. “Right now, you have all these members, 195 countries, who are all members of the UN. So we should have a rotational mechanism where potentially each and every member, every one of those 195 countries can potentially become a member. That’s what we propose so they should be able to enjoy that,” he said.

Also Read
Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Erodgan’s bilateral meeting

Prime  Minister Narendra Modi and Erodgan had a bilateral meeting on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. As per an official statement, the discussions between the two revolved around bilateral cooperation potential in areas like trade and investment, defence and security, civil aviation and shipping.

The statement added that Erodgan congratulated PM Modi on India’s G20 Presidency and thanked India for the prompt relief after Turkey was hit by multiple earthquakes in February this year.

Erdogan also expressed that he is not hopeless in the matter of bringing back the Black Sea Grain initiative into force and that it can restart in future. He added that any initiative to isolate Russia is bound to fail.

Also Read

He also said that any step that could escalate the tensions in the Black Sea should be avoided. “In order to support the global food security, food supply security, we are going to bring together the Food Supply Security Study Group, both Russia, Ukraine, as well as the United Nations, and with our stakeholders coming from the international community, we are going to have continuous talks,” he said.

More Stories on
World News

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 10:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS