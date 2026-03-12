Day 13 of the US-Israel-Iran war has brought the conflict deeper into Dubai’s civilian geography. Here are the latest updates on March 12, 2026
Drone hits Dubai’s creek harbour buildingin the early hours of Thursday. Teams brought a minor fire under control, with no injuries reported so far
Iran’s IRGC says its navy fired on and stopped two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz after they ignored warnings.
Iran’s IRGC claimed a direct missile strike on a US-linked oil tanker, sparking what reports describe as a major fire in the northern Persian Gulf.
Iran’s joint military command said it would start targeting tech companies like Google, banks and financial institutions in the Middle East that it says are linked to the US and Israel.
IEA said member countries unanimously agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil from their reserves. The US alone would contribute 172 million barrels
The UN Security Council voted 13-0 to approve a resolution demanding a halt to Iran’s attacks on its Gulf neighbours
Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM Commander, said US forces had eliminated over 5,500 targets inside Iran including more than 60 ships
06:50 (IST) 12 Mar 2026
Armed Iranian boats attack tankers in Iraqi waters
According to a Reuters update, Iranian explosive-laden boats appear to have attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters. The vessels were set ablaze --- killing one crew member on Wednesday.
The attack marks the latest casualty in the overnight escalation --- raising the number of ships struck in the region since fighting began to at least 16.
06:37 (IST) 12 Mar 2026
Iran attacks ships at Strait of Hormuz
Strait of Hormuz remains the war's most consequential theatre. The IRGC confirmed its navy fired on and stopped two vessels that ignored passage warnings, taking the total number of confirmed maritime incidents past 14 since February 28.
Three commercial ships, the Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree, the Marshall Islands-registered Star Gwyneth, and the Japanese container vessel One Majesty, were all struck on Wednesday alone.
Despite the IEA announcing a record 400-million-barrel emergency reserve release and CENTCOM claiming the destruction of over 60 Iranian naval vessels, Brent crude remains stubbornly elevated near $89 a barrel, a 20% premium over pre-war levels, which tells you the market does not believe this chokepoint is reopening any time soon.
06:36 (IST) 12 Mar 2026
Dubai's famous Creek Harbour and airport attacked
In the early hours of Thursday, an Iranian drone struck a building in Dubai's Creek Harbour, one of the city's flagship waterfront developments, triggering a fire that civil defence teams contained with no reported casualties.
The strike came hours after two drones fell near Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, injuring four people, and Iran's joint military command issued an extraordinary threat to begin targeting banks and financial institutions across the Gulf linked to the United States and Israel.
For a city that has spent two decades building its identity as the Middle East's safest capital of commerce, each successive hit — however operationally contained — chips away at the foundational promise that made Dubai what it is.