06:37 (IST) 12 Mar 2026

Strait of Hormuz remains the war's most consequential theatre. The IRGC confirmed its navy fired on and stopped two vessels that ignored passage warnings, taking the total number of confirmed maritime incidents past 14 since February 28.

Three commercial ships, the Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree, the Marshall Islands-registered Star Gwyneth, and the Japanese container vessel One Majesty, were all struck on Wednesday alone.

Despite the IEA announcing a record 400-million-barrel emergency reserve release and CENTCOM claiming the destruction of over 60 Iranian naval vessels, Brent crude remains stubbornly elevated near $89 a barrel, a 20% premium over pre-war levels, which tells you the market does not believe this chokepoint is reopening any time soon.