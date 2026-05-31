Nearly two crore electricity consumers in West Bengal will be brought under the smart metering programme from July 2026, with the rollout beginning at government offices and campuses before expanding to large consumers and domestic households, Union power minister Manohar Lal said after reviewing the state’s power sector performance and urban development initiatives.

The review meeting, held in Kolkata, was attended by West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, senior officials from the state government, and power sector CPSEs.

Under the programme, consumers will be provided the flexibility to choose between prepaid and postpaid options. The Centre will provide a subsidy of ₹900 per smart meter, while consumers will contribute around ₹100 per month towards installation costs.

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According to the ministry, the initiative aims to “improve billing efficiency, reduce losses and ensure a reliable, transparent and clean power supply system.”

Phased Migration

The first phase of the programme will focus on government offices and campuses. The subsequent phase will cover large consumers before gradually expanding to domestic users.

The minister also reviewed matters relating to the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and the operational and financial performance of the state’s distribution sector.

Financial Restructuring

Highlighting the challenges facing the power sector, the ministry said “transmission and distribution losses currently stand at around 12 per cent.”

The minister informed that “a comprehensive source allocation plan will be prepared within the next two months.” He further stated that “the government is also working on a revised tariff framework and measures to address pending liabilities.”

According to the ministry, “subsidy support and outstanding dues amounting to approximately ₹800 crores will be recovered, while managing accumulated losses estimated at around ₹15,000 crores over past years is being planned.”

A senior power ministry official said the minister highlighted the need for timely clearance of outstanding government department dues and urged the state to establish a robust mechanism for regular settlement, with particular focus on prepaid conversion of meters installed at government establishments.

The official said the state committed to saturate government establishments with smart meters by June 2026 and convert them to prepaid mode by August 2026.

The minister also reviewed compliance with Supreme Court directions on regulatory assets, resource adequacy and intra-state transmission planning to meet growing electricity demand, and advised the state to ensure transmission infrastructure keeps pace with demand growth.

Progress under PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana was also reviewed. According to the ministry, the state committed to accelerate implementation and meet targets under both schemes.