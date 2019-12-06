According to the envoy “Ecuador's long-lasting roses, which may seem artificial to the naked eye, even, have a life of up to five years under optimal conditions. And since they are chemically preserved these roses do not require water or sunlight.” “Ecuador and Colombia are the largest producers of roses across the globe. Ecuadorian and Colombian roses are considered as the most beautiful roses on the earth, and after receiving meticulous treatment, they become immortal, and do not wither or fade for next two or three years,” he added. (Image: Embassy of Ecuador)