India-France strategic ties received a strong boost on Tuesday (February 17) as a part of French President Emmanueal Macron’s India visit. Macron arrived in Mumbai with his wife at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at approximately 23:50 hours (11:50 PM) on 16 February.



He was received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Starting early morning on February 17, Macron began his densely packed official visit starting at Taj Mahal Palace in Bombay which then ended at the India Gate foundation.



The visit saw the signing of 21 MoUs across diverse sectors including critical minerals, space, and even Everest climbing. A major highlight was the agreement for Airbus and Tata to set up a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for H125 helicopters in India. The only helicopter model to have landed atop Mount Everest.



The pacts included one on defence cooperation and another on a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Ltd and French defence giant Safran to produce Hammer missiles in India. Additionally, both nations signed a landmark agreement to prevent double taxation, easing the path for cross-border investments and trade. (Image Source: PTI)

