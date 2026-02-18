8th Pay Commission: Drafting committee meet begins; 54,000 minimum pay, 7% annual hike, OPS restoration on agenda
In Photos: Highlights from Macron’s visit to India| From lunch with Bollywood celebs to defence deals with Modi
In Photos: French President Emmanuel Macron’s 2026 India visit highlights a new “Special Global Strategic Partnership.” From a star-studded Bollywood lunch at the Taj Mahal Palace to a landmark Tata-Airbus H125 helicopter deal and the launch of the Year of Innovation at the Gateway of India, see the key moments of this historic Mumbai leg.
England and New Zealand will meet in a crucial Super 8 Group 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. England leads the table with 4 points and New Zealand follows with 3 points. The match will be aired live on Star Sports and can be streamed on JioHotstar. Both teams have revealed their squads for the match.