Convoy of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday stopped by local police at a check post near Bishnupur, which is about 20 km from Imphal, the state capital of Manipur. He was on his way to Churachandpur where he planned to meet people (displaced by the recent clashes) at the relief camps.



“Rahul Gandhi’s convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur,” said Congress leader KC Venugopal, reported news agency ANI. Cops clarified that they were not in a position to allow Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal added.



“People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us”, Venugopal told the news agency.



Due to violence, Imphal and Churachandpur are two of the worst affected areas in Manipur.



Rahul Gandhi had landed in Imphal on Thursday for a two-day visit. Here are some pictures from the place of the incident. Have a look: