When winter comes, it has its impact on not only humans but animals too. They also feel cold, and shiver but can not tell us as we humans do. They have their own means of braving the cold. However, some lucky ones get human helping hands, like some NGOs coming forward and wrapping a piece of clothing around stray dogs. Pets are even luckier as the owners take care of them.



North India is reeling under cold-wave conditions. It is expected to extend till the end of the week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In Rajasthan, from January 3 to 6, cold to severe cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over some regions. In Punjab, the bone-chilling condition is likely to continue for the next few days.



Delhi is also shivering. The minimum temperature dropped to 4.4 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Wednesday. The national capital is likely to remain colder than usual until January 7. Cold wave conditions are expected to prevail from January 5 to 7.



In Jammu and Kashmir state, the cold wave has intensified. In Srinagar, the mercury plunged more than five degrees below the freezing point.



Here are some pictures showing how animals are braving the cold conditions.