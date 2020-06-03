Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai and neighbouring areas braced for Cyclone Nisarga barrelling Wednesday toward the coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph after tens of thousands of people in its path were evacuated, trains rescheduled, flights cancelled, fishermen ordered out of the seas and rescue workers put on standby. Hanging over the Arabian Sea, 190 kilometres from Mumbai, Nisarga is moving at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour and is likely to make landfall at the coastal town Alibaug between 1 pm and 4 pm, officials said. Already down on its knees from the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Mumabi will be hit by a cyclone after a gap of 129 years, weather experts said. (AP Photo)