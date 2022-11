In United States’ Virginia, a shooter opened fire in a Walmart store late Tuesday. The incident resulted in the death of six people, police said. It is the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a few days. The attacker is also dead. It was not clear who the shooter was or what was his motive.



The store in Chesapeake was busy as people stocked up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our city,” said officer Leo Kosinski, reported news agency Associated Press.



So far this year, the US has witnessed 40 mass killings. It is second to the 45 that occurred in 2019. The attack at the Walmart came three days after an individual opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado. The incident led to the killing of five people and 17 got wounded. The database defines a mass killing in which at least four individuals get killed, not including the assassin.



Here are some photos from the place of incident.