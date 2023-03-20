Women and work

The low rate of women’s participation in the labour force has attracted much commentary—on whether it is measured correctly, what is behind the low participation, etc.

What can’t be denied though is the fact that the terms remain quite adverse for driving up women’s involvement in the labour force.

Women continue to shoulder the bulk of unpaid work, which is mostly care work and domestic chores, while, within paid work, their representation remains scant. There is also a large gap with men in terms of wages across rural and urban India.