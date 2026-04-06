India’s ambition to become a high-income, technology-driven economy sits uneasily with a persistent truth: corporate India underinvests in research and development. The consequences are visible across sectors where domestic firms remain, at best, agile adapters of global technologies rather than originators. That is not a sustainable model.

India’s R&D spending hovers at about 0.6-0.7% of GDP, far below advanced economies and several emerging peers. More tellingly, the private sector accounts for a disproportionately small share, with the government still shouldering nearly two-thirds of the burden. In most innovation-led economies, that ratio is reversed.

Not just a statistical gap

This is not merely a statistical gap; it reflects a structural weakness in India’s growth model. Corporate reluctance to invest in R&D is often framed as short-termism—a preference for market capture over technological creation.

There is truth in that critique. Many firms have prioritised scale, cost efficiency, and financial performance over long-gestation innovation, relying on imported technologies, licensing arrangements, or incremental improvements. This strategy has constrained India’s ability to move up the value chain.

Yet, it would be simplistic to see this only as a failure of corporate intent. The economics of R&D in India are unusually challenging. Payback periods are long, risks are high, and the path from lab to market—the commercialisation gap—remains wide and uncertain. A recurring problem is that promising research often fails to transition beyond pilot stages.

Absence of robust mechanisms

The absence of robust mechanisms for prototyping, testing, and scaling means innovations stall before they can generate returns. This “valley of death” between discovery and deployment is a critical deterrent. Firms are wary of committing capital when the probability of commercial success is unclear and timelines are unpredictable.

Access to patient capital remains limited, technology transfer systems are underdeveloped, and industry-academia collaboration is weak. As a result, even publicly funded research frequently struggles to find industry uptake. The expected returns on R&D, therefore, appear structurally lower in India than in more mature innovation ecosystems.

This helps explain why companies prefer to import or adapt technologies rather than build them. It is not just risk aversion; it is rational capital allocation in an ecosystem where commercialisation is uncertain. But this creates a self-reinforcing cycle: weak commercialisation discourages R&D investment, and low R&D investment further weakens innovation outcomes.

Without sustained investment in core research, India risks becoming a sophisticated consumer of global technologies rather than a creator. The government has recognised the issue. Initiatives such as the proposed Rs 1 lakh-crore research corpus aim to catalyse innovation by leveraging public funds to crowd in private investment. However, early signs of muted industry participation suggest that intent alone is insufficient.

Policy must more directly address the risks that deter private capital. Targeted incentives are essential: enhanced tax credits for R&D, co-funding models that de-risk early-stage research, and procurement frameworks that reward domestic innovation.

Just as importantly, the ecosystem around R&D must be strengthened—from intellectual property regimes to technology transfer systems and industry-academia partnerships—to reduce uncertainty in commercialisation. None of this absolves corporate India of responsibility.

R&D is not a discretionary expense but a strategic necessity. In a world where technology defines competitive advantage, underinvestment today will translate into dependence tomorrow. India has the talent, scale, and policy intent to become an innovation hub. What it lacks is sufficient risk capital from its own industry. Bridging that gap will require both a shift in corporate mindset and a more enabling policy framework.