The recurring turmoil around National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and the Common University Entrance Test raises a question that goes beyond paper leaks, disputed answer keys, or last-minute postponements. Why does an examination system that affects millions of young people seem unable to deliver predictable outcomes? The immediate triggers may differ from year to year, but the pattern has become familiar enough to suggest that the problem is no longer episodic. It is institutional. The National Testing Agency was created in 2017 with a sensible objective.

India had outgrown a fragmented examination system in which different institutions conducted their own entrance tests with varying standards and processes. A specialised agency promised scale, standardisation, and professionalism. Centralisation also offered economies of scale. But centralisation comes with its own risks. When a system handles examinations for millions of candidates across thousands of centres, any failure is magnified. A leak, a software glitch, or a logistical lapse no longer affects a few thousand students; it affects an entire cohort. The consequences of failure rise in proportion to the scale of the system.

Fragility of Mass Centralization

The response to every examination controversy tends to follow a predictable script. There are inquiries, committees, and assurances that lessons have been learnt. Yet the disruptions continue. This suggests that the issue is not the absence of rules but the absence of accountability. Large institutions work when responsibilities are clearly defined and consequences are visible. In the examination system, responsibility often appears diffused across testing agencies, technology vendors, centre operators, and multiple layers of administration.

When everyone is involved, no one appears fully accountable. The result is a trust deficit that grows with every controversy. Technology was expected to solve many of these problems. In some respects it has. Digital processes have reduced certain forms of malpractice and enabled examinations to be conducted on an unprecedented scale. Yet technology is not a substitute for governance. It merely changes the nature of risk. A paper leak may be replaced by a cybersecurity breach; a logistical failure by a systems failure. The challenge, therefore, is not technological sophistication but institutional capacity.

Technological Quick Fixes

The question is whether the systems, oversight mechanisms, and management structures have kept pace with the scale of operations. Recent events suggest they have not. There is also a larger issue. India’s education system has concentrated extraordinary importance in a handful of high-stakes examinations. This makes every examination a winner-takes-all contest and every disruption a national crisis.

The pressure on students is immense because the consequences of failure are so large. Most advanced education systems rely on a broader mix of school performance, multiple assessments, and institutional discretion. India may not be ready for a wholesale shift in that direction, but the debate can no longer be avoided. The more opportunity is concentrated in a few examinations, the greater the damage when those examinations falter.

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The immediate task, of course, is to restore credibility. That will require independent audits, stronger oversight, better communication, and clear lines of accountability. But policymakers should resist the temptation to view the latest controversy as merely another operational lapse. The deeper issue is that the architecture of India’s examination system has struggled to keep pace with its scale and significance. The objective should not simply be to prevent the next leak. It should be to build institutions that command trust. In the end, examinations test more than students. They also test the credibility of the systems that conduct them.