  • MORE MARKET STATS

New study shows online teaching isn’t working for govt-school students, exacerbating existing learning gaps

By: |
November 20, 2020 4:40 AM

While 80% said they were unable to develop a connect with the students via online teaching, 90% said that it was impossible to assess how much students were learning.

The APU report makes it clear digital education is unlikely to work for government-school students without significant funding support from both the Centre and state governments. (Representational image: IE)

The latest findings by researchers at the Azim Premji University (APU) corroborate earlier revelations that the pandemic has only worsened the education divide between students in public and private schools. ASER 2020 had drawn attention to the wide gap that exists because the majority of students in government schools are not able to access digital infrastructure. The APU study found that 60% of students in public schools weren’t able to access online education and also that 70% of the parents were dissatisfied with the quality of online education being made available.

Many were even willing to send their children back to school, probably anxious they would lose out otherwise. The survey was based on responses from students in government schools, their parents and teachers across five states (Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand). Teachers also voiced serious concerns.

Related News

While 80% said they were unable to develop a connect with the students via online teaching, 90% said that it was impossible to assess how much students were learning. Already, learning levels in government schools seriously lag those in private schools. If the learning gaps widen because teachers aren’t able to effectively assess students and work on addressing the problem areas, it would mean a further setback.

With the pandemic impacting incomes and livelihoods, the trend of increasing enrolments to private schools seen over the past few years is already reversing; ASER 2020 showed there have been higher government school admissions this year. The APU report makes it clear digital education is unlikely to work for government-school students without significant funding support from both the Centre and state governments. Both students and teachers need better digital access and training.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. New study shows online teaching isn’t working for govt-school students exacerbating existing learning gaps
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Joe Biden’s green touch: Republicans will likely cold-water incoming US President’s hot climate agenda
2Rework budget to allow for social security for all
3Carbon Credit: As G20 chair in 2022, India must focus on carbon capture utilisation technologies