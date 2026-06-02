In a major boost for cross-border digital payments, Indian travellers can now make payments in Cambodia using their UPI-enabled apps by scanning the country’s national QR code system, KHQR.

The facility has been launched through a partnership between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and ACLEDA Bank Plc., one of Cambodia’s leading banks.

The announcement was made during a formal launch ceremony in Phnom Penh attended by officials from the National Bank of Cambodia and representatives of the Reserve Bank of India.

How the new facility works

Under the first phase of the initiative, Indian users can scan Bakong’s KHQR codes at more than 4.5 million merchant outlets across Cambodia and make real-time payments directly through their UPI-enabled mobile applications.

The service will be available across tourist destinations, restaurants, retail stores and other merchant establishments, allowing Indian visitors to make payments without carrying large amounts of cash or relying heavily on card transactions.

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Two-way payment corridor planned

The project is being implemented in phases. While the first phase enables Indian travellers to pay in Cambodia using UPI, the next phase will allow Cambodian visitors to make payments at millions of UPI QR-enabled merchant locations across India using their domestic banking and payment applications.

Once completed, the arrangement will create a fully interoperable digital payment corridor between India and Cambodia.

Benefits for travellers and merchants

The partnership is expected to simplify cross-border transactions by providing a secure, seamless and real-time payment experience. Indian travellers will be able to use a familiar payment method abroad, while Cambodian merchants will gain access to a large base of Indian consumers.

The initiative is also expected to reduce dependence on physical currency, improve cash management for merchants and strengthen tourism and business ties between the two countries.

What did NPCI International say?

Ritesh Shukla, MD & CEO, NPCI International, said, “At NPCI International, our aim is to extend India’s digital payment innovations to global markets through trusted partnerships. Enabling UPI acceptance in Cambodia marks a significant milestone in this journey. It ensures that Indian travellers enjoy a familiar, secure and seamless payment experience abroad, while Cambodian merchants gain access to millions of digital-first consumers.”

“This collaboration not only strengthens real-time payment connectivity between our two ecosystems but also lays the groundwork for deeper tourism and commercial engagement,” he further added.

List of countries where UPI is currently live and operational

The list of countries where UPI is currently active and operational is as follows, according to PIB.

UAE

Singapore

Bhutan

Nepal

Sri Lanka

France

Mauritius

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Digital payments touch a historic high in May

According to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) reached record highs in May of Rs 23.2 billion in volume terms and Rs 29.90 lakh crore in value terms.

According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), transactions in April were Rs 29.03 lakh crore, up 19% from Rs 25.14 lakh crore in the same month last year. With 23.2 billion transactions throughout the month, up 24% from 18.67 billion over the same period of time, it established an all-time volume record.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information available from official announcements and publicly available sources at the time of publication. Availability, scope, and functionality of UPI services in different countries may vary depending on participating banks, payment service providers, regulatory approvals, and local merchant acceptance. Readers are advised to verify the latest UPI international payment facilities with their bank, payment app provider, or official NPCI channels before travelling. The article does not constitute financial, legal, or travel advice.



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