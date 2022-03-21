Lakhs of rupees in your bank account may turn to zero in seconds if you are not aware of the many new online tricks used by fraudsters.

Lakhs of rupees in your bank account may turn to zero in seconds if you are not aware of the many new online tricks used by fraudsters. According to the RBI, fraudsters are finding new ways to defraud the gullible public through various ingenious methods.

RBI says that sharing of confidential information by the customers, knowingly or unknowingly, is one of the major causes leading to the financial frauds. Hence, you should be alert while doing online transactions.

The RBI recently released a booklet on the common modus operandi used by fraudsters.

While you may already be aware of some of these tricks, here’s a look at some lesser known but hi-fi methods used by fraudsters according to RBI: