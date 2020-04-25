No Dearness Allowance hike freeze for Central Government Employees necessary: Manmohan Singh

Dearness Allowance News: Manmohan Singh believed that it was not necessary to impose hardships on government employees.

Dearness Allowance Hike freeze for Central Government Employees Latest News: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said he believed that it was not necessary to impose hardships on government employees and armed forces by freezing Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hike till July 2021. “I sincerely believe it is not necessary at this stage to impose hardships on government servants and also on the armed forces people,” news agency ANI quoted former PM Dr Manmohan Singh as saying on the Centre’s decision to freeze Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hike till July 2021.

The Central Government has decided to freeze DA, DR hike of employees and pensioners in view of the Coronavirus crisis that has taken a huge toll on the country’s finances.

(To be updated)