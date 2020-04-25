No Dearness Allowance hike freeze for Central Government Employees necessary: Manmohan Singh

Dearness Allowance News: Manmohan Singh has said he believed that it was not necessary to impose hardships on government employees.
Dearness Allowance Hike freeze for Central Government Employees Latest News: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said he believed that it was not necessary to impose hardships on government employees and armed forces by freezing Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hike till July 2021. “I sincerely believe it is not necessary at this stage to impose hardships on government servants and also on the armed forces people,” news agency ANI quoted former PM Dr Manmohan Singh as saying on the Centre’s decision to freeze Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hike till July 2021.
The Central Government has decided to freeze DA, DR hike of employees and pensioners in view of the Coronavirus crisis that has taken a huge toll on the country’s finances.
(To be updated)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.