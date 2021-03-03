  • MORE MARKET STATS

Axis Bank launches WhatsApp Banking – Now resolve your banking queries instantly via WhatsApp

Updated: Mar 03, 2021 6:32 PM

Axis Bank has now come out with WhatsApp Banking, which will help you bank anywhere and anytime on your favorite chatting app.

By using WhatsApp Banking, customers can now chat with Axis Bank for their queries related to their banking transactions, information like nearest branch, ATM or loan centre location, and can apply for various banking products as well.

Now resolve your banking queries instantly via WhatsApp! In a bid to help address the banking needs of its customers, Axis Bank has now come out with WhatsApp Banking, which will help you bank anywhere and anytime on your favorite chatting app.

For doing this, you just need to initiate a chat with the designated Axis Bank number and ask for details. This will allow customers to seek information regarding their account balance, recent transactions, credit card payments, fixed and recurring deposit details, besides getting their queries answered in real-time. All your queries are just a click away.

By using WhatsApp Banking, customers can now chat with Axis Bank for their queries related to their banking transactions, information like nearest branch, ATM or loan centre location, and can apply for various banking products as well. They can also block their credit or debit card using the secure end-to-end encrypted messaging channel.

Axis Bank WhatsApp Banking is available 24×7 (even on Holidays). This service will be available for both customers and non-customers of the bank. According to the bank, it is extremely secure and safe as it works on end-to-end encryption basis.

This initiative is in line with the bank’s ‘Dil Se Open’ philosophy, to build sharper customer focus and greater convenience through constant innovation.

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Shetty, EVP and Head – Digital Banking, Axis Bank, said, “Our objective is to re-define the role we can play in the life of our customers, by elevating digital banking to new domains of customer engagement. This technology will not only enhance customer experience, but also provide a seamless and personalized experience to all our customers, as well as non-customers.’’

