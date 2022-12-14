Sensex, Nifty trade in green amid positive global trend; Paytm falls nearly 2%; Bank Nifty hits all-time high

Indian equity indices were trading in the green territory on Wednesday following the global market trend. The BSE Sensex rose 190 or 0.31% to 62,727.25 and NSE Nifty climbed 66 points or 0.36% to 18,674.40. Power Grid, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were the top gainers on the Sensex while Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance were the top losers.

Sectoral Indices

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was up 0.27%, hitting all time high while Nifty FMCG was down 0.22%. The volatility index India VIX was trading 2.42% lower at 12.5700.

Paytm shares in focus today

Paytm, fell 1.82% on Wednesday after the board approved the share buyback plan at the maximum price of Rs 810 per share, totalling Rs 850 crore. The shares were trading 9.80 points lower at Rs 529.70 on BSE. Interestingly, the shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,553.75 on the same day the previous year.

Asian and US stock Markets

In other Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher. Overnight, the US stock market also ended in the green.

Sensex, Nifty previous day closing

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex surged 402.73 points or 0.65% to conclude at 62,533.30. The NSE Nifty rose 110.85 points or 0.60% to settle at 18,608.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 619.92 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 36.75 crore on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, according to the data available on NSE.

NSE F&O Ban

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) and Delta Corp are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday.