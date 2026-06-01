Indian benchmark indices remained under pressure by midday on June 1 despite supportive cues from other Asian markets. The Nifty 50 was hovering around the 23,480 level, down about 0.28%, while the BSE Sensex was trading near the 74,575 mark, lower by nearly 0.27%.

Volatility remained elevated through the session as earnings reactions, regulatory developments, business updates and sector-specific triggers drove stock-specific action across pharmaceuticals, aviation, metals, railways and information technology counters.

Wockhardt

Wockhardt Ltd. share price surged 19% intraday after the pharmaceutical company received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new antibiotic drug, Zaynich.

According to the company’s exchange filing, Zaynich is a novel intravenous antibiotic approved for the treatment of adults suffering from complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis, caused by susceptible Gram-negative pathogens. The approval marks a significant regulatory milestone for the company as it strengthens Wockhardt’s presence in the global anti-infective segment.

The sharp rally pushed the stock to a fresh 52-week high as market participants responded positively to the commercial potential of the newly approved product in the US market.

IndiGo

Stock price of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. advanced 5.1% by midday despite the airline operator reporting a net loss during the March quarter.

InterGlobe Aviation reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,537 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a profit of Rs 3,068 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company attributed the decline to foreign exchange losses, domestic capacity restrictions and one-time expenses of Rs 250 crore related to the implementation of new labour codes.

Revenue increased marginally by 1% year-on-year to Rs 22,438 crore. EBITDAR declined 6% to Rs 6,396 crore, while EBITDAR margin stood at 28.5% against 30.8% a year earlier.

Despite quarterly pressure, the market appeared encouraged by the company’s annual performance. Capacity expanded 9.5% during FY26, while total income rose 6.4% to Rs 89,513.4 crore. Investors also appeared focused on the airline’s continued network expansion and long-term demand outlook.

MCX

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. share price declined 2% by midday after the exchange announced the launch of Silver 100 futures contracts.

The company stated that the new contract has been introduced following market feedback and is aimed at expanding the silver derivatives ecosystem. Alongside the launch, MCX also revised its Good Delivery Norms for silver and invited domestic refiners to seek empanelment under the updated framework.

The initiative is intended to reduce import dependence and encourage domestic silver recycling. However, the announcement failed to generate buying interest during the session, with the stock trading lower.

Asian Paints

Asian Paints Ltd. share price gained nearly 2% intraday, extending gains for a second consecutive session after the company reported strong March quarter earnings.

The paint major posted a 69% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,172 crore compared with Rs 692 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 10.6% year-on-year to Rs 9,247 crore.

Operating performance also improved substantially. EBITDA rose 24% to Rs 1,787 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 19.3% from 17.2% a year ago.

The earnings performance reinforced confidence in demand recovery and margin expansion, supporting continued buying interest in the stock.

Coal India

Coal India Ltd. share price climbed more than 4% by midday after the state-run miner reported positive growth in its monthly coal offtake performance.

The company disclosed that coal offtake during May 2026 increased 2.2% year-on-year to 66.7 million tonnes compared with 65.3 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

The improvement in dispatch volumes came at a time when demand from power producers remains stable. The latest operational update helped the stock outperform the broader market despite weakness in benchmark indices.

Inox Wind

Share price of Inox Wind slipped around 9% by midday after the company reported a sharp decline in March quarter profitability.

Consolidated net profit declined 44.5% to Rs 105.68 crore compared with Rs 190.34 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations remained largely flat at Rs 1,305.50 crore, while expenses increased to Rs 1,161.59 crore.

Despite the weaker quarterly performance, the company said its order book stood at 3.1 GW as of March 31, 2026, providing revenue visibility for more than 24 months. The market, however, focused on the earnings miss, resulting in sharp selling pressure.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems Ltd. share price rose 5.5% by midday after the company announced plans to strengthen its European operations.

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The IT services company said it is integrating a specialised team of more than 90 professionals from Tallinn-based software engineering and consulting firm Concise. The move is aimed at expanding Persistent’s Eastern European delivery capabilities and supporting large-scale digital infrastructure projects.

According to the company, the transaction will strengthen its European nearshore delivery network and improve its ability to serve enterprises managing globally integrated operations. The announcement triggered fresh buying interest in the stock.

Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. share price declined nearly 3% by midday after witnessing a strong rally over the past month.

The stock has gained close to 20% over the last 30 days following the price discovery process linked to its ongoing demerger. Profit booking emerged as the listing of the demerged entities draws closer.

The company recently received its highest domestic credit rating in more than a decade after ICRA upgraded the long-term ratings of key group entities to AA+ with a stable outlook. The agency cited stronger profitability, improved liquidity and enhanced financial flexibility.

Under the demerger plan, Vedanta’s businesses will be split into five standalone entities focused on aluminium, oil and gas, power, iron and steel, and base metals. Despite the positive developments, the stock traded lower amid valuation adjustments and profit taking.

Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. share price plunged more than 5% by midday after the company reported weak quarterly and annual earnings.

Consolidated revenue for Q4 FY26 declined 25% year-on-year to Rs 790 crore. EBITDA nearly halved to Rs 83 crore from Rs 153 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 10.7% from 14.7%.

Net profit fell 73% to Rs 27 crore compared with Rs 103 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The weakness extended to annual performance as well. FY26 revenue declined 26% to Rs 2,961 crore, EBITDA dropped 37% to Rs 362 crore and net profit fell 56% to Rs 166 crore.

The company recently signed a long-term supply agreement through its subsidiary Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory with European wagon manufacturer Tatravagonka for the supply of rail wheels, axles and wheelsets. The Odisha facility is expected to have annual capacity of one lakh wheelsets, with exports projected at around 50,000 wheelsets annually. However, the market reaction remained focused on the earnings decline.