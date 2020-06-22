Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for Sensex, Nifty; Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug Favipiravir

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on Monday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. Nifty Futures were trading 32 points 0r 0.31 per cent lower at 10,214.50 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open flat on Monday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. Nifty Futures were trading 32 points 0r 0.31 per cent lower at 10,214.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Indian share market ended the week around 3 per cent up amid India-China border dispute. On Monday, Asian stock markets were trading flat as coronavirus cases soared again. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 edged 0.1% higher while the Topix index traded flat. South Korea’s Kospi stood little changed. The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday in a choppy session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.64 points, or 0.8%, to 25,871.46, the S&P 500 lost 17.53 points, or 0.56%, to 3,097.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.07 points, or 0.03%, to 9,946.12.

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 at a price of about Rs 103 per tablet. “It offers a rapid reduction in viral load within 4 days and provides faster symptomatic and radiological improvement. Of most importance, Favipiravir has shown clinical improvement of up to 88 per cent in Covid-19 mild to moderate COVID-19 cases including those with co-morbidities,” the statement said.

